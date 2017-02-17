Data Management is Now the Leading Mobility Focus for Most Enterprise Companies

DMI and Clutch Reveal New Report That Indicates High Expectations for Cloud Integration & Mobile Security Among Enterprises in 2017

Data management is now the primary focus of enterprise mobility, according to new research from DMI and Clutch. In a survey of 582 IT decision-makers at enterprises (companies with 500+ employees), DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, and Clutch, a B2B research platform, found that whether in the form of cloud integration, mobile security, or management software, enterprises are directing their focus and budget dollars towards mobilizing and managing company data. The complete report is available at https://clutch.co/it-services/resources/enterprise-mobility-moving-data.Cloud in particular has become the primary vehicle for these data mobilization efforts, with 67 percent of enterprises identifying it as a key component of their mobility efforts – more than any other initiative., says the move toward cloud in the enterprise is about three things: scalability, accessibility, and security."We have seen the way mobility has grown in the enterprise - initially it was about device security and accessing emails. Now enterprise mobility is more about applications and data," says Dogra. "It's mobile first, cloud first everywhere."The DMI/Clutch survey indicates that cloud integration will be the top focus over the next year. 30 percent of survey respondents anticipate investment growth in cloud integration, and 28 percent say they expect this integration to provide significant benefits to enterprises – more so than any other mobility area in 2017.With Cloud integration and mobile security 'front and center' in 2017, experts say the "access vs security" dynamic becomes more of a concern for enterprises as they activate efforts to mobilize company data. At the heart of this dynamic is the volume of potentially unverified and insecure mobile access points produced by making volumes of company data accessible via cloud storage.To address this challenge, enterprises are turning to forms of mobility management software that allow them to scale and secure previous mobility investments – namely mobile apps and devices – while redirecting budget dollars towards additional data management investment areas. The survey found that more than half of enterprises currently operate mobility management software such as mobile application management (MAM) and mobile device management (MDM) and leverage mobility managed services (MMS) to deliver these solutions—as part of their mobility strategies., describes the concept of using a managed services approach to deliver an organization's mobility solutions as "relieving an organization of administrative and infrastructure burdens in order to concentrate on the organization's mission, reduce cost, increase security, and deliver a consistent user experience."DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure mobile device, app and data management. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.A B2B ratings and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects you with the agencies and software solutions that can help you enhance your business and meet your goals. Our methodology maps agencies and software solutions based on consumer reviews, the type of services offered, and quality of work.