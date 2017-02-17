 
LPU M Tech Student presented Unique Solar Research work at International Conference in Hong Kong

•Academicians & Researchers from top technology universities of the UK, Canada, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and many other countries shared Rohit's research
 
 
JALANDHAR, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hong Kong Society of Mechanical Engineers (HKSME) invited M Tech (Mechanical Engineering) Part II student, Rohit Duggal, of Lovely Professional University to present his research in the 2nd International Conference on Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering (ICMAE 2016). In this conference, professors, researchers, engineers, scholars, students from various organizations all across the world had gathered to share research on mechanical engineering. Rohit shared the research platform with academicians from top technology universities of the UK, Canada, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and many other countries. This conference was supported by York University (Canada) and Beijing Jiaotong University (China). LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal congratulated Rohit for his society needed environment saving and renewable energy based research work.

Rohit, who is pursuing M Tech (ME) at LPU with specialization in 'thermal engineering', informed all researchers "how to reduce heat losses during solar thermal power optimization". Rohit presented his unique research on 'Compact Linear Fresnel Reflector (CLFR)' for Solar Thermal Power Plant applications. This technology uses modular flat reflectors to focus the sun's heat onto elevated receivers, which consist of a system of tubes through which water flows. The concentrated sunlight boils the water in the tubes, generating high-pressure steam for direct use in power generation and industrial steam applications or space heating purposes without the need for costly heat exchangers. CLFR technology can be scaled according to power plant needs. It can also be hybridized, that is, solar power with biomass or gas-fired power plants.

Rohit informs: "Among the various types of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) plants, Linear Fresnel Reflector (LFR) technology is considered prospective due to its low cost, light weight, small volume and structural simplicity." Rohit also thanked all of his teachers and peers at LPU who guided and helped him in his dynamic research achievement.

HKSME is an international scientific association of distinguished scholars engaged in engineering research works and related projects. As per Ms Tiffany Chang on behalf of ICMAE-2016 and approved by HKSME, Rohit's research findings will now be further published in the volume of IOP Conference Series: Materials Science and Engineering (ISSN: 1757-899X). It will be indexed by Ei Compendex, SCOPUS, Conference Proceedings Citation Index – Science (CPCI-S), Thomson Reuters, Web of Science and other databases.

For more details visit-http://www.lpu.in/NewsReleaseHome.aspx
Source:LPU
Email:***@lpu.co.in Email Verified
