LPU M Tech Student presented Unique Solar Research work at International Conference in Hong Kong
•Academicians & Researchers from top technology universities of the UK, Canada, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and many other countries shared Rohit's research
Rohit, who is pursuing M Tech (ME) at LPU with specialization in 'thermal engineering', informed all researchers "how to reduce heat losses during solar thermal power optimization"
Rohit informs: "Among the various types of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) plants, Linear Fresnel Reflector (LFR) technology is considered prospective due to its low cost, light weight, small volume and structural simplicity."
HKSME is an international scientific association of distinguished scholars engaged in engineering research works and related projects. As per Ms Tiffany Chang on behalf of ICMAE-2016 and approved by HKSME, Rohit's research findings will now be further published in the volume of IOP Conference Series: Materials Science and Engineering (ISSN: 1757-899X). It will be indexed by Ei Compendex, SCOPUS, Conference Proceedings Citation Index – Science (CPCI-S), Thomson Reuters, Web of Science and other databases.
