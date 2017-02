Maetrics launches NEW Training Courses for 2017

New public and in-house training courses announced. (Birmingham and Basel)

-- Maetrics, a leading global management consulting firm providing life sciences companies with deep quality, compliance, and regulatory solutions has launched its new series of public and in-house training courses for 2017. The independently CPD certified public training courses, provide company staff at all levels of development with key skills to understand the regulatory environment at this time of change.The courses will be held in Birmingham with selected courses also available in Basel, Switzerland and can be accessed in an approachable one or two day format. Specifically, the theme of the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) will be covered in a two-day training course. Thesession aims to provide businesses with a practical overview of the major features of the Medical Devices Directive and of the new Medical Device Regulation. In this changing regulatory environment the course will help ground an understanding of key terminology, product classification, conformity assessment routes, Technical Files and Essential Requirements, while at the same time looking ahead at impending changes.Thecourse provides quality professionals in the medical devices industry with a practical guide to staying EN ISO 13485 compliant and having a programme of internal audits to support that. The course aims to equip delegates with the skills toplan, conduct, report and follow up an internal audit, and evaluate any corrective and preventive actions arising from the audit.Early-booking rates are available:· EN ISO 13485 Internal Auditor- 29/30March and 13/14September· CE Markings 93/42/EEC and the new MDR, Birmingham -6/7July and 12/13SeptemberPeter Rose, Managing Director of Maetrics, comments, "The in-house and public courses, which accommodate a limited number of participants to ensure that they are run as interactive workshops are a key part of our varied and ranging service portfolio. They complement our consultancy services and complete our offering to the life sciences industry. Through our classes, businesses can provide staff with easy to manage, focused and interactive introductions to specific regulatory, quality and compliance aspects."Visit www.maetrics.co.uk for more information or contact us on +44 (0)115 921 6200 for dates and venues.--- end ---Founded in 1984, Maetrics is a global life sciences consulting firm focused exclusively on regulatory, quality, and compliance solutions for Medical Device, Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies. With offices throughout Europe and North America, Maetrics can assist with local, regional, or global compliance needs.