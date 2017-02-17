News By Tag
Taylor Medical Now Offers Progesterone Pellets
Estrogen and testosterone pellets have been available and used since 1938. We have not used pellets in the past because women would still have to remember to take progesterone either orally or in a cream. This could be a problem if an estrogen pellet was place but a patient forgot to take progesterone or did not refill her progesterone prescription. Now that progesterone pellets are available, patients can safely receive the benefit of progesterone and or estradiol and testosterone by pellets.
These pellets are derived from natural plant sources that are modified to match what the human body produces. These are administered through a simple in-office procedure. A small incision will be made to insert the pellet, but the incision is very small so it will not require sutures. There is no downtime after the procedure so patients can go about with their usual day after administration.
Taylor Medical Group, founded by Dr. Eldred Taylor and Dr. Ava Bell- Taylor, focuses on natural health and helping people with hormone issues. Dr. Taylor is a worldwide speaker and is known by doctors and patients as "the hormone doctor." Taylor Medical Group is located in Atlanta, GA.
For more information, visit http://taylormedicalgroup.net.
