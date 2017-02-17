News By Tag
Shipping GSK's Crown Jewels, frozen by sea
GlaxoSmithKline to present a case study on pharma logistics and cold chain management in London this Spring
Having numerous suppliers, manufacturing units a variant of specific routes to patients and consumers worldwide, the pharmaceutical giant is known for their sophisticated global end-to-end supply chain operations.
With outsourcing logistical tasks continuing to be an emerging lucrative trend within the pharmaceutical industry, Mark's presentation will focus on how GSK ships high value discovery samples from Europe to the Americas and saving £250,000 on the way. He will also discuss the experience of damping the temperature fluctuation associated with the defrost cycle for the reefer, a tactic for cold chain management.
He joins a speaker line-up comprised of other leading movers and shakers within the pharmaceutical supply chain industry including Sanofi Genzyme, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Johnson and Johnson, MSD, Seer Pharma, GS1, TAPA, IATA, GIRP, and more.
The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be found on http://www.smi-
The conference agenda will discuss significant themes within the evolving pharmaceutical logistics landscape including how to meet the demands of temperature regulation and warehousing, challenges within clinical trial logistics, strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory considerations.
Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
