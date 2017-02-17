 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical Logistics
* Supply Chain
* Glaxosmithkline
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Shipping GSK's Crown Jewels, frozen by sea

GlaxoSmithKline to present a case study on pharma logistics and cold chain management in London this Spring
 
 
300 x 250 copy
300 x 250 copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical Logistics
Supply Chain
Glaxosmithkline

Industry:
Medical

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- GlaxoSmithKline Logistics Supervisor, Mark Champ, joins the expert speaker line-up for the 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics conference on the 18th and 19th of May in London.

Having numerous suppliers, manufacturing units a variant of specific routes to patients and consumers worldwide, the pharmaceutical giant is known for their sophisticated global end-to-end supply chain operations.

With outsourcing logistical tasks continuing to be an emerging lucrative trend within the pharmaceutical industry, Mark's presentation will focus on how GSK ships high value discovery samples from Europe to the Americas and saving £250,000 on the way. He will also discuss the experience of damping the temperature fluctuation associated with the defrost cycle for the reefer, a tactic for cold chain management.

He joins a speaker line-up comprised of other leading movers and shakers within the pharmaceutical supply chain industry including Sanofi Genzyme, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Johnson and Johnson, MSD, Seer Pharma, GS1, TAPA, IATA, GIRP, and more.

The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be found on http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmaceutical-Logistics.

The conference agenda will discuss significant themes within the evolving pharmaceutical logistics landscape including how to meet the demands of temperature regulation and warehousing, challenges within clinical trial logistics, strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory considerations.

For those who are interested in attending, there are currently Early Bird discounts available for online registrations.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmaceutical-Logistics

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Honey de Gracia
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Pharmaceutical Logistics, Supply Chain, Glaxosmithkline
Industry:Medical
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share