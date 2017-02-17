 
Industry News





Ubertesters Platform Integrates HPE Mobile Center

Ubertesters platform enhances with crowd testing and simplifies the mobile testing management process for HPE Mobile Center users
 
 
Listed Under

RAMSEY, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ubertesters, a world leading provider of QA testing solutions, today announced that the Ubertesters platform is now integrated into HPE Mobile Center. The integration provides Hewlett Packard Enterprise customers with a capability rich, well-integrated experience of crowd testing and mobile beta testing management for real devices providing support for the testing process across the mobile testing cycle – from the distribution of the build to the end-user – to ensure high-quality application delivery.

The increased global focus on mobile app development, and the changing needs of mobile development enterprises created a need to improve the QA beta management process to fit the enterprise world. HPE Mobile Center users can now enjoy the benefits of the Ubertesters platform to better manage the different remote testing teams and 'in-the-wild' crowd testers.
Starting with Mobile Center 2.01 release, users will have an easy and seamless experience trying out complimentary crowd testing services, direct from the management console.

"Building high-quality mobile applications can be a difficult, time consuming and expensive process," said Raffi Margaliot (@raffima (https://twitter.com/raffima)), Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Delivery Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "As a result of HPE Mobile Center integrating Ubertesters platform – and leveraging HPE's strength in analytics and security – developers have access to a robust tool set to efficiently build and test applications with the speed, quality and scale needed to deliver high-quality mobile and web application experiences."

"We are honored that HPE, a global leader in QA software testing solutions, has integrated Ubertesters robust and comprehensive platform to enhance their application lifecycle management (ALM) software suite," said Ran Rachlin, Ubertesters co-founder and CEO. "In today's development environment of agile, DevOps, Continuous Deployment and more, release cycles are getting shorter and testing is done with many remote testers and beta testers. The Ubertesters platform is essential to better manage the crowd and mobile QA manual testing process on your way to launch a better rated app with better user experience."

# # #

About Ubertesters:
Ubertesters is the leading global provider of mobile apps testing solutions to ensure a better and cost-effective mobile apps testing process. The company solves the main problems that mobile developers are facing by offering: (1) Product; a cloud-based platform to manage the entire testing cycle and in-house team. (2) Service of crowd testing; a method where the app/web testing is done by a large group of on-demand, professional QAs/testers for-hire with devices that conduct the testing under real-life conditions. The one-stop testing solution allows companies to launch a well-tested product with significantly lower cost to the organization, less overhead, and in a much shorter lead-time.
For more information visit:www.ubertesters.com

Media Contacts:
For Ubertesters
Ran Rachlin
201-203-7903
Mail: ran@ubertesters.com

Contact
Ran Rachlin, 201-203-7903
Mail: ran@ubertesters.com
***@ubertesters.com
Source:
Email:***@ubertesters.com Email Verified
