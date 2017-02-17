Treat Your Ears with New Rap Numbers from Hybrid Global

Hybrid Global has released loads of hip hop tracks in soundcloud. Most of the tracks are receiving high appreciation from the fans and listeners. Stay tuned!

End

-- Singers of Hybrid Global, the new voices in hip hop genre, have started receiving huge number of fans. They dream to bring a revolution in hip hop culture. Singers continue producing good rhythm lined over with sensible verses. Hybrid Global maintains distinctive vogue in the music. These bold singers are ready with all new beats. They are going to take their career to a successive level.Fans predict that Hybrid Global will soon get its desired success in music industry. Amongst the three singers, American rapper, Roni Raxx is amazing when he raps or rhymes. His flagship new single "Gas In" is worth listening. It is featured by Mitchy Slick and Meezy. On the opposite hand, "Turn ME Up" – Meezy's new creation is gaining high appreciation from the gang. Hybrid Global is ready to present the fans with their new songs based hip hop and rap genre.Hip hop is a musical culture that consists of four components like - DJing, rapping, rhyming and writing. Hybrid Global includes all these necessary components in his music. The trio has launched several songs based on hip hop genre. In those tracks, hip hop instruments are very clearly driven. The tempo is noticed between 75-100 bpm. Sensible lyrical blends are coupled with advanced instruments. This pioneer music cluster has become notable singers amongst party lovers. Their songs produce continuous flow.Meezy's"Turn Me Up" is wonderfully featured by Money Mou$e. Beside, Roni Raxx's "Gas In" focuses on song structure rather than verses and punch lines. This trio has broadened their audience. They are short-lived however received an enormous crossover success with huge number of rap audience. If you are a hip hop music enthusiast, then follow these singers on twitter or instagram. Also, hear their tracks on youtube. Keep connected to get all the additional releases of the stars!To listen the music, Please click the following link: