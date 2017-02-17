News By Tag
Newport's historic Bigelow Carriage House sold
Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of the historic "Bigelow Carriage House", a restored residence located at 79 Second Street in Newport's beautiful Point neighborhood.
This is the highest sale price in the Historic Point neighborhood since 2012 according to Rhode Island MLS records. Jay Serzan and Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer. The listing agents were Judy Chace and Eric Kirton of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty.
The 'Bigelow Carriage House' is an early commission of Charles McKim whose firm, McKim, Mead and White, is recognized for making important contributions to American architecture and credited for creating "the shingled cottage vernacular" that defines the homes of coastal New England.
About Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty
Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White has been in business for over 80 years as a leader in the luxury market and became Sotheby's first affiliate in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty, may be reached at 401-848-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com for more information (http://www.gustavewhite.com/
About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC
Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy's subsidiary, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744.
Lisa Babbitt
lbabbitt@gustavewhite.com
