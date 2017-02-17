 
Bathroom Design Tips – Luxury Is In Each Detail

 
 
bathroom-design-tips
bathroom-design-tips
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bathroom tiles are by far the biggest deal maker for your bathroom. But there are other bathroom design tips you could follow to complete your bathroom renovation project with 100% satisfaction.

First, have a look at your light fixtures. One option is to swap your sconces for new ones. A set of glimmering chrome sconces would add a sleek modern feel with a touch of sophistication. Are you in love with your current sconces? Then you might go for changing the shades for a fresh look.

Let's turn our attention now to the sink. Give it a little tlc with a mosaic tile border just above the vanity. The sparkle of glass tiles will add uplifting light and choosing tiles in a cool tone such as blue or green will add a spa-like feel.

Moreover, you can give your mirror a little hug by adding molding in your choice of motif for an elegant new design.

Modern Wall Hung Vanity

While we're at the sink, let's have a look at that basin. Does it look tired? One option is to replace it with a modern wall hung vanity with a stone basin. TFO's range of wall hung vanities look modern while offering superb practicality at amazingly low prices.

Looking over at your window treatments you may find that they are in need of an update as well. What kind of ambience would you like? A country cottage feel? Try using wooden shutters as your window dressing. Leaning more toward a contemporary style? Consider using wooden blinds. Looking for a little romance? You may be in the market for fabric shades or drapes.

How about those cabinets? You can freshen them up with new cabinetry hardware. Upgrading the hinges, handles and knobs will give them a new look.

Following these bathroom design tips will surely complement the bathroom tiles of your choice.

Speak to one of our friendly sales staff for more bathroom design tips. You'll also find our bathroom design ideas very helpful.

