An easy-to-use, affordable and beautiful knowledge base/FAQ and support ticketing platform
ezyFAQ is a hosted knowledge base and helpdesk ticketing system, where the user can easily search for frequently asked questions (FAQ's). It provides customized styling and branding of one's website. ezyFAQ is easy and quick to develop. No technical ability is required. It is easy to use and provides a beautiful and affordable customer support platform. ezyFAQ focuses on small and medium sized businesses with simple and affordable features such as:
Customizable: It can easily transform the HTML/CSS format according to the customer's preference. It allows full customization power to its where you can add your own styling and branding to smoothly incorporate it with their already existing website.Or you can just simply opt for their layouts and themes. So many options!
Easy to access: It can immediately form new FAQ's with the help of easy to use editor and have advanced features of Markdown syntax, version control, permalinks and SEO.Easily create your FAQs with ezyFAQ with its live preview, drag-and-drop image uploads or permalinks and more.
User-friendly search: It saves time with ezyFAQ's powerful and immediate built in search engines giving prompt responses to key words. It has a clever search engine which can auto-suggest FAQs while a question is being typed making the quest for answers easier and faster.
Smart analytics: User can easily view the top voted & top viewed FAQ's. This better supports its customers.
Responsive design: Keeping in mind the most responsiveness creation, ezyFAQ ensures its customers have the very best experience no matter which device they use to view their website.
For any further queries, ezyFAQ welcomes and gives the open platform to solve their problems. We assure them that we give the prompt response that satisfies their issues. Following is our contact address in order to keep our clients updated:
support@ezyfaq.com
Visit https://www.ezyfaq.com for details
Contact
Mark Moffat
***@ezyfaq.com
