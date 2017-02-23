 
News By Tag
* Knowledge Base
* Faq
* Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Adelaide
  South Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

An easy-to-use, affordable and beautiful knowledge base/FAQ and support ticketing platform

 
 
ezyfaq-demo
ezyfaq-demo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Knowledge Base
Faq
Support

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Adelaide - South Australia - Australia

Subject:
Products

ADELAIDE, Australia - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- It is important to acquire new tools that can help the business grow. As technology and trends evolve, the company should follow suit and the approach to the work should be altered to some degree. There are many tools available that can help a person increase productivity, make management easier, and boost efficacy. Even if the person has to pay for these tools, they end up saving money in the long run, and this will also make the whole job a lot more pleasant. Some of the best knowledge bases you can find nowadays are cloud based.

ezyFAQ is a hosted knowledge base and helpdesk ticketing system, where the user can easily search for frequently asked questions (FAQ's). It provides customized styling and branding of one's website. ezyFAQ is easy and quick to develop. No technical ability is required. It is easy to use and provides a beautiful and affordable customer support platform. ezyFAQ focuses on small and medium sized businesses with simple and affordable features such as:

Customizable: It can easily transform the HTML/CSS format according to the customer's preference. It allows full customization power to its where you can add your own styling and branding to smoothly incorporate it with their already existing website.Or you can just simply opt for their layouts and themes. So many options!

Easy to access: It can immediately form new FAQ's with the help of easy to use editor and have advanced features of Markdown syntax, version control, permalinks and SEO.Easily create your FAQs with ezyFAQ with its live preview, drag-and-drop image uploads or permalinks and more.

User-friendly search: It saves time with ezyFAQ's powerful and immediate built in search engines giving prompt responses to key words. It has a clever search engine which can auto-suggest FAQs while a question is being typed making the quest for answers easier and faster.

Smart analytics: User can easily view the top voted & top viewed FAQ's. This better supports its customers.

Responsive design: Keeping in mind the most responsiveness creation, ezyFAQ ensures its customers have the very best experience no matter which device they use to view their website.

For any further queries, ezyFAQ welcomes and gives the open platform to solve their problems. We assure them that we give the prompt response that satisfies their issues. Following is our contact address in order to keep our clients updated:

support@ezyfaq.com

Visit https://www.ezyfaq.com for details

Contact
Mark Moffat
***@ezyfaq.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ezyfaq.com Email Verified
Tags:Knowledge Base, Faq, Support
Industry:Technology
Location:Adelaide - South Australia - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share