"Parallel Play" at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts continues its Featured Artist series this year with new works by Ellie Reinhold, Jason Smith, and Evelyn Ward: a painter, a sculptor, and a potter play side by side.
Evelyn Ward intends to make "good, useful pots that someone will enjoy using every day," but her process for creating them is far from simple. Each piece passes through a labor-intensive salt firing, and then a second electric kiln firing, which fastens ceramic decals of delicate plant drawings or photographs into place resulting in sepia-toned studies of seed pods or leaves contrasted against the rich, salt-glazed background. Evelyn creates all of the images for the decals, which are made from her photographs and drawings of botanical subjects. "During the last several years my painting has been much more process-oriented than my previous figurative work. These newer pieces grow out of experimentation with the raw elements of painting--texture, mark, form. More and more, I seek my way to the finished work through mark rather than image. The final paintings are records of this process. What I find compelling is the archeology of them, the way previous surfaces inform and affect later ones."
Ellie Reinhold describes her current work this way: "Several years ago I inadvertently fell in love with deploying grids of geometric form, loose structural elements, like a spray of circles or a grid of rectangles, to both break up and hold together my images. I fell in love with the balance these paintings struck between landscape and abstraction. And how, in lucky moments, the representation that remained was somehow stronger once it had been pulled away from convention. While my work is informed by nature and includes representational elements from the natural world, (tree forms in particular), my process pulls it away from simple landscape into a different arena altogether."
"There's a lot of play in this" says Reinhold, "It's not an exacting process. In fact, much of the time it demands a playful, risk-taking, even destructive, approach. A constant willingness to let go of things I love-- to destroy what's on the canvas in order to find the path to a better painting."
While considering a title for this three person show, Smith, Ward and Reinhold sifted through lots of words in an effort to evoke their creative commonalities. Many came from geometry – intersection, structure, converge, planes, parallels, perspective – which crops up in all of their work. And then there were the words evoking the element of play... natural, spontaneous, essential.
In the end, each is focused on some essential geometric and process-oriented dialogue within their work, and they are definitely running and playing with it!
Parallel Play can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts April 24th through May 21st with an opening reception on Friday, April 28th from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. HGA's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
