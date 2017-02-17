 
Adbot India Announces the Launch of the first live course in Digital Marketing in Delhi

Adbot India, one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Delhi.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- 23th February, 2017, New Delhi, India: Adbot India private limited, a highly skilled digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of their digital marketing institute which is the only one offering enhanced 18 modules of core digital marketing with 90% live and practical training experience.

This digital marketing course in Delhi is offered by the highly experienced instructor and is already appreciated by the industry experts and professionals. The course has been designed by experienced faculty members and from the feedback of professionals. It covers all the aspect of Digital Marketing Training from basic fundamental training to expert level tutorials.

Adbot India further announces the launch of two different batches where this course will be taught to the aspiring marketing professionals. The week days batch will shorty start from 20th March, 2017 and the weekend batch from 25th March, 2017. Interested candidates can contact the company and register with them as soon as possible. These two batches are specially designed according to the convenience of the students.

Today most of the professionals and customers are diverting their focus to the digital medium and businesses are gradually engaging their customers through the digital platforms. The number of internet users in India is ever-increasing and this is the core reason behind the shift in focus from traditional to digital marketing mediums.  These market trends have created incredible opportunities for professionals who are equipped with the necessary digital skills.

Speaking on the digital marketing course, the CEO of Adbot India said, "The reason behind the launch of the digital marketing course is mainly to meet the requirements of the changing industry trends and for developing digital skills ready workforce. The first live course in digital marketing will be delivered by experienced professionals to create a competitive workforce for the digital marketing industry." He further added by saying, "With this live course, we aim to support all the aspirants willing to learn about digital marketing and we have deliberately made it unique by delivering it through an amalgamation of lectures, discussions, projects and more".

The digital marketing course will be taught in a unique manner that the candidates will have a better experience than at the classroom. The students are free to ask questions from the experts and get their confusion cleared. Moreover, the course is led by the industry experts for in-depth understanding of digital marketing and its aspects. In this interesting course of digital marketing (https://www.adbot.in/digital-academy/), students will learn everything about the digital world.

About Adbot India Pvt Ltd

Adbot India, a leading digital marketing agency in Delhi, offers various services to individuals, firms and businesses. In a very short span of time, the agency has served some of the leading companies across the country. Now it is taking a step forward with the launch of their digital marketing institute in association with digital marketing experts.

