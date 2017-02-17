News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Karmic astrology based disruptive dating platform launches Kickstarter campaign
ZoMatch, the only dating app which utilizes the karmic precepts of the synastry of astrology for romantic compatibility matching, launches its worldwide Kickstarter campaign.
The campaign can also be located under "Technology"
The pledges start from $15 for a 3 year astrological reading and $25 for subscription to premium plan.The campaign also allows companies or individuals to pledge for banner and interstitial ads.
The ZoMatch App is the first horoscope and karmic astrology based mobile dating app to help those who seek compatibility in dating and better understanding in romantic relationships. The app will utilize the 1000 years old principles of the synastry of astrology for compatibility matching to facilitate compatible connections. These same precepts of the synastry of astrology for compatibility matching are a prerequisite for formalization of millions of marriages annually even today!
Back the ZoMatch mobile app campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/
The score pursuant to the synastry of astrology is your customized compatibility score with another person and is based on 36 total astrological points, across eight astro categories. It measures the effort that'll be required to make the relationship mutually enjoyable and reveals much about emotional and spiritual blending, mutual respect, and physical attraction.
The predictive astrology based mobile dating app, ZoMatch, will employ, the widely used and time tested, tenets of the Karmic Jyotish System of Astrology to generate Customized Astrological Birth-Chart of its Registered User, which will then be displayed both in the Western as well as Eastern style. Jyotish is an age old astrological system which relies and depends heavily on astronomy and mathematics.
The astrological content and services on the ZoMatch app will be driven by proprietary astrological algorithms and will help users prepare better for the time they spend together. The proprietary astrological algorithms and related content has been developed by astrologers who have the equivalent of a Master's level degree/diploma in predictive astrology and are commonly referred to as "Jyotish-Acharyas"
In the predictive Jyotish system of astrology the birth chart or horoscope of a person is considered the map of that person's past accumulated karma, and the ultimate aim of the ZoMatch mobile app will be to help its users find their karmic compatibles, and assist them in their journey to together experience
• The peace of spirituality (Dharma)
• Blessings and lure of wealth (Artha)
• Delights of worldly and physical enjoyments and pleasures (Kama), and
• The bliss of self-realization, or liberation (Moksha)
Back the ZoMatch mobile app campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Naresh Belwal
***@zotalitypro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse