Huxford Group to host Private Reception and Investment Symposium
The event will take place on Wednesday 29th March 2017 and will begin at 11am at Huxford Group's headquarters in Hong Kong. Reservations are required for security access and limited seating is available.
Huxford Group's Chief Executive Officer commented on the upcoming event saying "This event provides a forum to highlight the specialized wealth planning needs our clients, and we're pleased to facilitate this discussion."
The event will feature findings of new studies compiled by Huxford Group on the challenges faced by individuals and their partners under current retirement and tax laws. The research will address property, income and levels and retirement assets.
Huxford Group's Chief Executive Officer also added "On behalf of Huxford Group, we are pleased to hold this symposium. Wealth planning is critical to protect ourselves and our families, as well as to inspire and engage future generations in the work that is important to each of us."
About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/
As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.
Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.
Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
