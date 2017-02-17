Horses4Heroes Spring Veterans Open House March 2

Event marks 4th anniversary of Horses4Heroes' relocation to Floyd Lamb Park

-- Thursday, March 2, to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the opening of the Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian Center and spotlight the benefits of recreation therapy for veterans, Horses4Heroes will be holding a free open house from 10 am to 2 pm, Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road (Durango and Brent). Park admission ($6 per car) is free for veterans or anyone with military ID. To waive the park admission fee, email events@horses4heroes.org.Activities during the open house will include un-mounted exercises with horses, horseback rides (weight limit 225 pounds), fishing, wheel chair tours of the park, yoga, tractor-pulled hay rides, and interactions with farm animals."We invite all veterans, caregivers, spouses, family members and friends, service members and First Responders, too, to attend this open house and see for yourself why these type of programs help with PTS, relieve stress and anxiety and lower Cortisol levels," said Sydney Knott, president/founder of Las Vegas-based non-profit, Horses4Heroes. "For returning combat veterans, there are no triggers here at the park and horses are not judgmental. They don't care where you've been, only that you're a good person. We also offer opportunities for families to get reunited after frequent and long deployments."Refreshments will be provided by Homes for Heroes and the City of Las Vegas Adaptive Therapy Team will have information about their programs. Yoga sessions throughout the open house will be provided by Tsikki Thau."Tsikki Thau and her team of experts are thrilled to participate in the Horses4Heroes Veterans Open House," said Gabby Reimann, executive assistant to Tsikki Thau. "Our instructors will teach Yoga, Breath Therapy,and Stress Managment techniques to participants."Businesses, non-profit and veterans service organizations interested in participating should email events@horses4heroes.org or call 702.645.8446.Horses4Heroes, a Las Vegas-based national non-profit, operates the Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian Center at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. The organization provides affordable recreational and instructional activities for the community and free health & wellness programs for veterans and their families, victims of domestic violence, and at-risk youth, foster children and teens. Horses4Heroes has 300 affiliates in 45 states and Canada. Horses4Heroes is the two-time winner of the American Horse Council's Time to Ride Challenge. Since introducing Operation Free Ride to returning combat veterans in 2012, the non-profit has given more than 20,000 rides to men, women and children, here in Las Vegas and at events and venues throughout the country.