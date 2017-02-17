News By Tag
Mapplinks Academy Launches First Ever Growth Hacking Twitter Online Workshop
The startup scene in India is booming. The ecosystem has never been more conductive for new businesses. Every single day we come across inspiring stories of entrepreneurs. Most of us want to work in a fast paced environment and a startup. But, do we have the right skill sets to do so. As explained in the first paragraph, startups are not looking for a marketer.
A traditional marketer has a very broad focus, and while their skill set is extremely valuable, it is not as necessary early in a startups life. In the first phase of a startup you don't need someone to "build and manage a marketing team" or "manage outside vendors" or even "establish a strategic marketing plan to achieve corporate objectives" or many of the other things that marketers are tasked with doing. Early in a startup you need one thing. Growth.
Of course there are multiple reasons for the downfall of a business, but the lack of knowledge on Growth Hacking is widely accepted as one of the biggest culprits. Unlike the Silicon Valley start-ups, a lot of Indian start-ups rarely go beyond their staple Digital Marketing. Fortunately some are waking up to this problem and moving in to bring in a real change. Rishabh Dev, Director of Mapplinks, one of the top Growth Hackers in India has been conducting hands-on workshops and boot camps on Growth Hacking in Bangalore.
"Contrary to the popular notion, Growth Hacking is not the antithesis of Digital Marketing; It is the evolution of Digital Marketing."- says Rishabh Dev. "One of the biggest insights we have got after working with hundreds of Startups at Mapplinks, is that bootstrapped companies really struggle to figure out cost-effective avenues for rapid expansion. A well-structured knowledge of Growth Hacking goes a long way to solve this problem.", adds Rishabh during the launch of the Growth Hacking United, a community website for Growth Hacking Enthusiasts in India. Rishabh is also shortlisting applicants for the first batch of Certified Growth Hackers in India for his new venture, The Growth Hacking Institute – India's first Growth Hacking Academy.
Early next month Rishabh and his team are organizing a 2 day online workshop on "Growth Hacking Twitter Online Workshop
This definitely is a good step in the right direction. "Startups will have a lot of valuable takeaways from this workshop", believes Debarati Banerjee, Digital Marketing Manager at Mapplinks Academy. Rishika Sharma, Digital Strategist at Mapplinks also adds, "No prior knowledge in Growth Hacking or Digital Marketing is a prerequisite to attend this workshop. We have kept the structure entry level and really effective at the same time."
If you are interested in learning the tricks of the trade, head on to the Mapplinks Academy
You will learn the following growth hacks in the intensive workshop:
• Competitor Monitoring- Research, monitor and analyze your competitors using Twitter
• Lead Generation- Find and generate qualified leads organically for any business on Twitter
• Brand Image and Authority- Automate high-quality content & build your brand image and authority
• Influencer Partnerships-
• Viral Reach- Run Twitter contests to get viral reach and create brand advocates
• Power Tools- Use and learn PowerTools to grow your business through twitter
