Two Days International Conference on Engineering & Technology Innovations – ICETI-2017

Contact

D.P.G. Institute of Technology & Management

Phone No. : +91 – 124-6465277

9212385277

***@dpgitm.com D.P.G. Institute of Technology & ManagementPhone No. : +91 – 124-64652779212385277

End

-- International Conference on "Engineering & Technology Innovations"is organized byGurgaon during 18– 19February, 2017.The inauguration of the two days conference was done on 18February, 2017. Prof. S Maji, Principal- GB Pant Engineering College, New Delhi, was the chief guest. The conference started with the registration of participants and followed by welcoming of Chief Guest with the bouquet presentation & Lamp lighting.After that; Conference Convener Dr. Prahlad Singh presented a brief report of Conference to audience. He alsoacknowledged the presence of all the dignitaries and talked about how DPGITM has been associated with them. Prof. BK Punia, Vice Chancellor, MD University was not able to come for the event but he sent his representative Dr. Jitender with his good wishes & heartiest congratulations to DPGITM. He appreciated the huge success of the event and also acknowledged the contributions of DPGITM, Gurgaon. Through his message, he has applauded the success.Prof. Y Nath (Retd. Prof. IIT Delhi) addressed the audience. He discussed, at length, different dimensions of sustainable computing, particularly issues related to carbon footprints, healthcare and their related future innovations. He sensitized the young generation about their immense potential, which can be utilized in a big way for the sustainable computing applications. He discussed with the audience how sustainable computing applications can turn around the fate of the country at a much faster pace, besides adversaries, the inbuilt challenges and constraints of the system. Prof. R B Bajpai , Prof. K K Chaudhary, Prof. Satyasheel, Prof RS Chillar Was the Session chair. They also emphasized upon the collaborative research, maximizing the benefits to the research community.Mr. SKR Sharma (Dy. General Manager- Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd.) was also present in the conference. During his key note address, he also emphasized to synergize and harmonize the undertaken research efforts and foster the collaborative research. He presented a detailed case study on sustainable computing applications. He discussed that how the research impact can be enhanced by taking some basic care for a better and greener society.