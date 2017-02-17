News By Tag
Fulham CEO to Share Insights on the LED Market at Strategies in Light Investors Forum
Bob Howard-Anderson to discuss how the LED industry is evolving and how to determine which Innovations are providing true customer value.
"The LED market, like every maturing market, has begun to stratify into Smart, Clever and Commodity product segments, divided along the lines of true customer value," said Howard-Anderson. "Smart lighting applications are desired, but clever products are being more readily embraced as the market for LED products grows."
Howard-Anderson notes that clever lighting is an emerging product segment that represents a multi-billion-
"We anticipate that sales of clever LED components will continue to increase dramatically,"
In addition to clever lighting, Howard-Anderson anticipates other emerging trends will drive LED sales, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), which will enable IP-controlled lighting systems, and Power over Ethernet (PoE), which will make it easier to install luminaires that can be powered and controlled using the same Ethernet connection.
The Investor Forum is scheduled to be held Tuesday, February 28. Howard-Anderson is scheduled to speak at 3:30pm.
About Fulham
Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.
