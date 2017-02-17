News By Tag
Live Life King Size at Godrej Platinum: The premium residential enclave by Godrej Properties
Godrej Platinum Bangalore is an eco-friendly and sustainable development since the features incorporated the property help conserve water and minimize the energy requirements. The various green features include solar panels for electricity generation for common areas, rain water harvesting, central water heating system to eliminate the need for geysers and electric car charging facility. The property has been awarded a "GOLD' pre-certification by the IGBC. Very exclusive, the Godrej Platinum Price varies in the range of Rs 2.48 crores to Rs 3.28 crores.
Rightly set up at Hebaal, the fast-developing corridor of Bangalore, the domestic community venture is very close to several landmark places and has all the important and essential facilities available just around the corner. It offers mesmerizing views of the Hebbal Lake and the place is easily accessible from International Airport.
As per the MD of the Company, this project is the third residential enclave of the company on the Airport Road, Bangalore and offers its occupants state-of-art amenities, impeccable design and an environment-
About the developer
Established in 1990, the Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd is amongst the leading realty developers of the country that works on the philosophy of innovation and excellence across all its realty creations. The company has received several awards and recognitions and has successfully created extraordinary quality spaces.
