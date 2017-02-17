 
News By Tag
* Godrej Platinum
* Godrej Platinum Price
* Godrej Platinum Bangalore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Live Life King Size at Godrej Platinum: The premium residential enclave by Godrej Properties

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Godrej Platinum
* Godrej Platinum Price
* Godrej Platinum Bangalore

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Godrej Properties Ltd, the realty wing of the Godrej Group and a leading real estate developer, offers you a lifestyle filled with luxury, comfort and class with its high-rise residential project, Godrej Platinum. Stationed at Hebbal in Bangalore, the architectural marvel extends across gorgeous land area and is an exclusive cluster of 3 and 4 BHK skillfully designed apartments of sizes starting at 2927 Sq. ft. to 3865 Sq. ft. The beautifully sculpted towers are thoughtfully loaded with features and facilities that match the tastes and preferences of modern day residents of all age groups. The range of luxurious amenities available in the compound include a temperature controlled indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse, yoga area, party hall, crèche for toddlers, well-equipped gymnasium, tree-house for kids, multiple sports facilities, convenience stores, cantilevered deck with trellis-work, manicured sloping terraces, landscaped open spaces, water wall, dedicated dormitories for servants and drivers and lots more.

Godrej Platinum Bangalore is an eco-friendly and sustainable development since the features incorporated the property help conserve water and minimize the energy requirements. The various green features include solar panels for electricity generation for common areas, rain water harvesting, central water heating system to eliminate the need for geysers and electric car charging facility. The property has been awarded a "GOLD' pre-certification by the IGBC. Very exclusive, the Godrej Platinum Price varies in the range of Rs 2.48 crores to Rs 3.28 crores.

Rightly set up at Hebaal, the fast-developing corridor of Bangalore, the domestic community venture is very close to several landmark places and has all the important and essential facilities available just around the corner. It offers mesmerizing views of the Hebbal Lake and the place is easily accessible from International Airport.

As per the MD of the Company, this project is the third residential enclave of the company on the Airport Road, Bangalore and offers its occupants state-of-art amenities, impeccable design and an environment-friendly habitat.

About the developer
Established in 1990, the Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd is amongst the leading realty developers of the country that works on the philosophy of innovation and excellence across all its realty creations. The company has received several awards and recognitions and has successfully created extraordinary quality spaces.

Contact Details:
Godrej Platinum
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:www.godrejplatinumbangalore.co.in/

Contact
Godrej Platinum
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Godrej Platinum
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Godrej Platinum, Godrej Platinum Price, Godrej Platinum Bangalore
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share