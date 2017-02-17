Rustomjee unveils My Space amenities floor for its residents at Oriana

rustomjee

Contact

Sebastian Braganza

***@realtyredefined.com Sebastian Braganza

End

-- Rustomjee recently unveiled a floor dedicated to luxurious amenities for its residents at Rustomjee Oriana, BKC, Mumbai on September 2, 2016. The inauguration ceremony was an exclusive wine & cheese experiential evening for the residents, their friends and families. With over 130 residents and a wine tasting session with over 13 splendid wines conducted by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal for Wines of India. The opening of the amenities floor came in as pleasantly surprising news for its residents as this was not a part of the promised project plan. Luxurious amenities are something that Rustomjee Oriana has in common with Rustomjee Elements. As Mr Boman Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Realty Pvt Ltd believes in providing thoughtful amenities which make the residences more than just a home.The amenities floor boasts of world class facilities like music performance arenas, barbecue stations, spa and salon, bar and lounge, dart and archery, air conditioned ballroom and a play area for children.Residents can now spend some 'me time' at the steam room & spa/ massage room and treating themselves to some appetizing food at the barbeque station and the outdoor bar and lounge. Occupants can now play their favorite music on the classic-style jukebox or just drum away to glory in the performance room or just dance to their favorite ballads in the air conditioned ballroom. To add to that, the amenities floor also includes an indoor games arena with a pool table, chess, carom board, dart and archery.Commenting on the unveiling of the My Space floor,said, "Keeping in line with Rustomjee's Vision to continuously add value to the lives of our customers, it gives us immense pleasure in delivering amenities never promised for in the plan and also learning that the residents were impressed by the new set of offerings at Oriana. The My Space Amenities constitutes for comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment that contributes to the emotional well-being of residents."The Wine & Cheese experiential was a great way for Rustomjee to engage with its residents, redefining luxury living with a gift of world-class amenities.Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Upper Juhu, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.