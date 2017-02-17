 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* Business Transport
* Transportations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Green Park
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Post budget reaction from Schenker India

post-budget reaction from Mr. Mayur Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer, Schenker India Pvt. Ltd.
 
 
Mayur Gandhi, CFO, Schenker India
Mayur Gandhi, CFO, Schenker India
GREEN PARK, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The budget is partially growth oriented and is presented during the transition phase of an ongoing major tax reform "Introduction of GST". The allocation of funds for infrastructure development will result in a long-term benefit for the economy. An overall allocation of Rs. 241,387 crores for the transportation sector is quite significant with the specific novel idea of 2000 kilometers of coastal road connectivity. Some other ideas like Metro Rail Act, the amendment in the Airport Authority of India Act for tier II cities airport upgradations and specific program on multi-modal logistics parks will support overall economic development.

The reduction of corporate income tax to 25 % for companies with turnover up to Rs. 50 Crores is supporting the SME companies though the expectation set was much higher. The efforts made for improved tax administration, faster tax assessments and removal of FIPB approvals support the objective of ease of doing business.

The Government has taken a bold move of demonetization about three months back to curb the parallel economy but continuity of that approach was not visible in the budget. There was a need to take specific steps to further reduce cash transaction across all business models. The deficit which is pegged at 3.2 % as per the budget is quite optimistic in our view and unlikely to be achieved unless the GDP growth crosses 7.5 %.

Overall, the budget presented during the transition phase of tax reforms is giving some time to the government to plan and bring positive development for the Indian Economy.

Contact
Kheman Kumar
***@adventpr.com
End
Source:DB Schenker
Email:***@adventpr.com
Posted By:***@adventpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Business Transport, Transportations
Industry:Transportation
Location:Green Park - Delhi - India
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share