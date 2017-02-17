News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Post budget reaction from Schenker India
post-budget reaction from Mr. Mayur Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer, Schenker India Pvt. Ltd.
The reduction of corporate income tax to 25 % for companies with turnover up to Rs. 50 Crores is supporting the SME companies though the expectation set was much higher. The efforts made for improved tax administration, faster tax assessments and removal of FIPB approvals support the objective of ease of doing business.
The Government has taken a bold move of demonetization about three months back to curb the parallel economy but continuity of that approach was not visible in the budget. There was a need to take specific steps to further reduce cash transaction across all business models. The deficit which is pegged at 3.2 % as per the budget is quite optimistic in our view and unlikely to be achieved unless the GDP growth crosses 7.5 %.
Overall, the budget presented during the transition phase of tax reforms is giving some time to the government to plan and bring positive development for the Indian Economy.
Contact
Kheman Kumar
***@adventpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse