Top Industrial Steam Boiler Manufacturer Company in India

Thermodyne Engineering Systems, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with enhancing Energy Efficiency, is a trusted name in Indian Boiler Industry.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Thermodyne Engineering Systems is one one the Top most Industrial Steam Boiler manufacturer Company in India. Backed by more than 17 Yrs of experience and 1000+ installations across all major industry segments using boilers. We manufacture the best in the market of boilers. What we bring you is efficiency within our reputable products. Bringing the new kings in energy saving is our goal, ranging from steam boilers, Packaged Boilers, Thermic Fluid Heater to Hot Air/Water generators.. The quality we give you is unmatched; we promise you that there will be no experience unnecessary heat losses anymore with the products we have for you…

1. Intech Boiler(Wood/Coal/Briquette Fired Packaged Type Steam Boiler) - This is the conventional three pass smoke-tube design steam boiler having internal furnace. Less site work and better response to load fluctuations are the key features which make it a truly packaged boiler. This comes in dry back or wet-back options and is most suitable for manual firing of coal, wood or briquettes.

2. Savemax(Oil/Gas Fired Steam Boiler) - This three pass packaged boiler is most suitable to burn fuels like heavy / light oils and Gas. The high combustion volume, large water & steam holding capacity and superior design features make it the ideal choice for efficient operation. Monobloc type burners reduce the fuel consumption.

3. Combitherm(Water Cum Smoke Tube Boiler) - This is a unique design membrane water wall type boiler combining the advantages of water tube & smoke tube designs. Proven technology of fully sealed water wall membrane, which is used worldwide for better heat recovery, has been incorporated to provide high efficiency to this model.

High grate area and combustion volume in the furnace allow high fuel flexibility and promise higher efficiency. Besides burning conventional fuels like coal, wood & briquettes, this can efficiently burn high volume fuels like rice husk, bagasse, petcoke, saw dust, groundnut shells and many more.

4. Combitherm Ultra(Skid Mounted Water Cum Smoke Tube Boiler) - This is Skid-mounted Water-cum-smoke tube boiler that requires very less floor area & site work. Multi-fuel options gives total flexibility. Combitherm Ultra is a factory assembled boiler including ducting, insulation, refractory work etc.

Reduce your energy consumption by choosing most energy efficient boilers from Thermodyne Engineering Systems & save money on your fuel bills. We employ the best technology, creating the best Industrial Boilers that conserve the energy where others have loosened grip. Never mind about the cost as we offer our products with adequate scrutiny that cares for your financial well being. To know more visit our website http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/ or call us at +91-9891042944 / +91-9990212122 or mail us at sales1@thermodyneboilers.com

