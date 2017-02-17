News By Tag
Top Industrial Steam Boiler Manufacturer Company in India
Thermodyne Engineering Systems, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with enhancing Energy Efficiency, is a trusted name in Indian Boiler Industry.
1. Intech Boiler(Wood/
2. Savemax(Oil/
3. Combitherm(Water Cum Smoke Tube Boiler) - This is a unique design membrane water wall type boiler combining the advantages of water tube & smoke tube designs. Proven technology of fully sealed water wall membrane, which is used worldwide for better heat recovery, has been incorporated to provide high efficiency to this model.
High grate area and combustion volume in the furnace allow high fuel flexibility and promise higher efficiency. Besides burning conventional fuels like coal, wood & briquettes, this can efficiently burn high volume fuels like rice husk, bagasse, petcoke, saw dust, groundnut shells and many more.
4. Combitherm Ultra(Skid Mounted Water Cum Smoke Tube Boiler) - This is Skid-mounted Water-cum-smoke tube boiler that requires very less floor area & site work. Multi-fuel options gives total flexibility. Combitherm Ultra is a factory assembled boiler including ducting, insulation, refractory work etc.
Reduce your energy consumption by choosing most energy efficient boilers from Thermodyne Engineering Systems & save money on your fuel bills. We employ the best technology, creating the best Industrial Boilers that conserve the energy where others have loosened grip. Never mind about the cost as we offer our products with adequate scrutiny that cares for your financial well being. To know more visit our website http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/
Thermodyne Engineering Systems
***@thermodyne.co.in
