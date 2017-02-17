News By Tag
* V-Guard
* Rating
* Bee
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BEE 5 star ratings for V-Guard's domestic submersible pump models
The main criterion given by BEE for STAR rating was the overall efficiency of the Pump. The rating is in the category of "Star rating for Submersible Pumps" scheme of BEE that rates pump efficiency on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, where 5 star indicates overall effectiveness of 20% or higher than minimum IS requirement. The rating is valid for five years.
Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard said, "We are glad to be conferred with this prestigious rating. This excellent achievement enunciates our endeavour towards energy efficiency. BEE 5-star rating is a reiteration of our motto 'more power to you always'."
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a statutory body at the national level and functions under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The organisation was set up on 1st March 2002 under the provisions of Energy Conservation Act, 2001.
About http://www.vguard.in/
Contact
V-Guard
***@mslgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse