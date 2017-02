BEE 5 star ratings for V-Guard's domestic submersible pump models

V-Guard Logo

V-Guard Industries Ltd., India's leading consumer electrical and electronics major, today announced that it has been awarded the 5-star rating for energy efficiency by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for its submersible bore well pump models for domestic single phase application. These include VBS, VBSR, VBSRAM, VBSO and VBSOAM series of pumps.The main criterion given by BEE for STAR rating was the overall efficiency of the Pump. The rating is in the category of "Star rating for Submersible Pumps" scheme of BEE that rates pump efficiency on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, where 5 star indicates overall effectiveness of 20% or higher than minimum IS requirement. The rating is valid for five years.Commenting on this achievement,said, "We are glad to be conferred with this prestigious rating. This excellent achievement enunciates our endeavour towards energy efficiency. BEE 5-star rating is a reiteration of our motto 'more power to you always'."The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a statutory body at the national level and functions under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The organisation was set up on 1st March 2002 under the provisions of Energy Conservation Act, 2001.