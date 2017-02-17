 
News By Tag
* V-Guard
* Rating
* Bee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


BEE 5 star ratings for V-Guard's domestic submersible pump models

 
 
V-Guard Logo
V-Guard Logo
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- V-Guard Industries Ltd., India's leading consumer electrical and electronics major, today announced that it has been awarded the 5-star rating for energy efficiency by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for its submersible bore well pump models for domestic single phase application. These include VBS, VBSR, VBSRAM, VBSO and VBSOAM series of pumps.

The main criterion given by BEE for STAR rating was the overall efficiency of the Pump.  The rating is in the category of "Star rating for Submersible Pumps" scheme of BEE that rates pump efficiency on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, where 5 star indicates overall effectiveness of 20% or higher than minimum IS requirement.  The rating is valid for five years.

Commenting on this achievement,  Mr. Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard said, "We are glad to be conferred with this prestigious rating. This excellent achievement enunciates our endeavour towards energy efficiency.  BEE 5-star rating is a reiteration of our motto 'more power to you always'."

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a statutory body at the national level and functions under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The organisation was set up on 1st March 2002 under the provisions of Energy Conservation Act, 2001.

About http://www.vguard.in/

Contact
V-Guard
***@mslgroup.com
End
Source:V-Guard
Email:***@mslgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:V-Guard, Rating, Bee
Industry:Electronics
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MSLGROUP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share