Now Enjoy Your Stay in a 4-Star Property with Convenience and Economical Prices
Alpfly launches a low-cost hotel package where you can enjoy your stay with convenience, comfort and at best rate at Rs. 29999/- for 10 nights, called 'Tulip Plan', which is a treat for wanderlust..
Few points of attraction of this plan:
• The plan includes 10-night stay at a 4-star hotel with per night stay cost being 2,999.
• Upon the purchase of this plan the price of the plan and per night stay remains fixed at 2,999 per night even during the peak season.
• The stay in this plan offers room with double occupancy.
• The customers are provided with complimentary buffet breakfast for double occupancy under this plan.
• The plan of 10-night stay is valid for a year from the date of purchase.
• Our customer has the freedom to select mentioned zone as per his/her choice, every time he/she visits.
• The package is inclusive of all taxes and applicable charges, there are no hidden charges. You pay what you see.
• Upon buying this package you are free of paying every time you want to stay at a luxurious hotel. The customer enjoys the freedom to stay anywhere, anytime until the package lasts.
The 'Tulip Package' by Alpfly is a onetime investment for all those travellers who prefer staying at luxurious properties. At this moment, this package is available at eight cities in India; namely Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune. It will end all your travel woes as it provides a stress-free travel to its customers as they do not have to hunt for hotels on reaching their destination. Now you can travel to any of these metros and stay at a 4-star hotel at a very low cost.
To Know more about this package, visit - https://www.alpfly.com/
Media Contact
Alpfly Private Limited - 227, Ground Floor
Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III, New Delhi
18001212199
info@alpfly.com
