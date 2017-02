Now Enjoy Your Stay in a 4-Star Property with Convenience and Economical Prices

Alpfly launches a low-cost hotel package where you can enjoy your stay with convenience, comfort and at best rate at Rs. 29999/- for 10 nights, called 'Tulip Plan', which is a treat for wanderlust..

Media Contact

Alpfly Private Limited - 227, Ground Floor

Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III, New Delhi

18001212199

info@alpfly.com Alpfly Private Limited - 227, Ground FloorOkhla Industrial Estate Phase III, New Delhi18001212199

End

-- Alpfly Pvt. Ltd. an independent travel company that not only provides out of the box travel solutions to its customers but also most lucrative hotel packages. The company launches a low-cost hotel package where you can enjoy your stay with convenience, comfort and at best rate. The main attraction about this plan is its unbeatable rate which is INR 29,999 for 10 nights stay. This plan was launched to mostly attract independent travellers who travel a lot as hobby or for work and are also looking for budget friendly yet luxurious hotel packages.• The plan includes 10-night stay at a 4-star hotel with per night stay cost being 2,999.• Upon the purchase of this plan the price of the plan and per night stay remains fixed at 2,999 per night even during the peak season.• The stay in this plan offers room with double occupancy.• The customers are provided with complimentary buffet breakfast for double occupancy under this plan.• The plan of 10-night stay is valid for a year from the date of purchase.• Our customer has the freedom to select mentioned zone as per his/her choice, every time he/she visits.• The package is inclusive of all taxes and applicable charges, there are no hidden charges. You pay what you see.• Upon buying this package you are free of paying every time you want to stay at a luxurious hotel. The customer enjoys the freedom to stay anywhere, anytime until the package lasts.The 'Tulip Package' by Alpfly is a onetime investment for all those travellers who prefer staying at luxurious properties. At this moment, this package is available at eight cities in India; namely Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune. It will end all your travel woes as it provides a stress-free travel to its customers as they do not have to hunt for hotels on reaching their destination. Now you can travel to any of these metros and stay at a 4-star hotel at a very low cost.To Know more about this package, visit - https://www.alpfly.com/ hotel-tulip- plan and for flight packages - https://www.alpfly.com/ flight