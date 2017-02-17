News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Opportunities for GNSS Emerge from Smart Cities Boom
Implementation of smart mobility and LBS applications through the smart cities concept supported by GNSS offering significant opportunity in the industry worldwide, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
Rapid urbanization along with rise in technology adoption has paved the way of opportunity in the navigation satellite system worldwide. In modern days, the urban area is experiencing the need of city planning and maintenance. In order to cater to such needs, the smart city concept has been encouraged in various countries including US, New Zealand, India etc. The required unprecedented scale of change has led to focus and attention on space technologies, such as satellites. The utilization of GNSS technologies and integration with other sensors represents a key element to enable the "urban R&D" which translates into real solutions for current and future smart cities that provide public and private benefits.
The report "Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Outlook 2022" highlights various trends such as Autonomous vehicles pushing GNSS industry, emergence of smart city concept etc. An intelligent urban management approach covering various utilities like transport, energy, water, waste management, among others, can contribute to making cities more sustainable and allow for more effective and efficient management. For instance, In United States, Kansas (Missouri), a public-private partnership with Cisco to make a two-mile streetcar corridor smart has shared its first compilation which includes features such as providing exact location of the streetcars, depiction of occupied and available parking and traffic speeds.
In United States, Austin (TX); Columbus (OH); Denver (CO); Kansas City (MO); Pittsburgh (PA); Portland (OR) and San Francisco (CA), are the seven final cities to fully integrate innovative technologies – self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and smart sensors – into their transportation network. Other countries namely India, New Zealand etc. are also working on the concept while preparing to set them ready in the age of technological.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
Shushmul Maheshwari
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse