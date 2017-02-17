Country(s)
Industry News
International fashion designer Lisseth Corrao Couture presents her Oscar Gold Collection
International fashion designer Lisseth Corrao Couture presents her Oscar Gold Collection at the 4th Annual celebration of the OSCARS by SOCIETY UNICI in Culver City, CA
As a little girl, Lisseth began by designing clothes for dolls and selling them to the neighborhood kids. As she grew up, she started to design clothes for herself and her friends. Lisseth started designing for a business about 10 years ago. Her first line was a cotton ready to wear collection that sells in specialty retailers across the country. "The cotton collection gives me the freedom to create dresses, blouses and skirts that flow freely and are as easy to wear along with your favorite resort as they are for dining alfresco and looking your best."
Lisseth's latest endeavor is her Oscar Gold Collection for which she strives to create current and fashion forward looking styles that will wow you on the red carpet while still being accessible. She believes that high fashion and high quality is not just for the rich and famous, but for all ladies of style.
Lisseth wants a fabric that will perform in the way she needs to create that kind of garment. For example if she is doing a gown for her formal collection, she wants something that drapes really well but not too heavy. It has to have the right feel and be totally accessible. People will get something for the way the fabric feels the minute they touch it.
Lisseth's favorite thing about fabric is its texture. She loves different textures and the texture can become the inspiration for the creative process. She like silks, quaze, jackards , brocades. All of the things that have dimensions. For her fabric is the most interesting part of fashion really.
Now of course color is equally important. As a designer, she thinks about who is going to wear each piece. If she is making a dress for someone that wants a lot of attention, red works.
The Oscar Fashion show will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am at the 4th Annual celebration of the OSCARS by SOCIETY UNICI at 9461 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90234. Please go to www.su-gold.com for more information.
Check out a video of the Oscars Celebration at https://vimeo.com/
Website: http://www.lissethcorrao.com
Linked In
Media Contact
Sharon Doyle
LOVE Entertainment Group
sharon@sharonkdoyle.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse