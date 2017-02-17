 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


International fashion designer Lisseth Corrao Couture presents her Oscar Gold Collection

International fashion designer Lisseth Corrao Couture presents her Oscar Gold Collection at the 4th Annual celebration of the OSCARS by SOCIETY UNICI in Culver City, CA
 
1 2 3 4
Lisseth Corrao Couture
Lisseth Corrao Couture
SOUTHERN CA, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisseth Corrao is an international fashion designer from Lima, Peru. Her motivation for fashion comes from her grandmother, who taught her to sew when she was a little girl. Lisseth watched her grandmother as she designed and created all different types of clothes for her mom, her aunt and her older sister at home while she also ran a retail business selling her own branded apparel and other merchandise.

As a little girl, Lisseth began by designing clothes for dolls and selling them to the neighborhood kids.  As she grew up, she started to design clothes for herself and her friends. Lisseth started designing for a business about 10 years ago. Her first line was a cotton ready to wear collection that sells in specialty retailers across the country. "The cotton collection gives me the freedom to create dresses, blouses and skirts that flow freely and are as easy to wear along with your favorite resort as they are for dining alfresco and looking your best."

Lisseth's latest endeavor is her Oscar Gold Collection for which she strives to create current and fashion forward looking styles that will wow you on the red carpet while still being accessible. She believes that high fashion and high quality is not just for the rich and famous, but for all ladies of style.

Lisseth wants a fabric that will perform in the way she needs to create that kind of garment. For example if she is doing a gown for her formal collection, she wants something that drapes really well but not too heavy. It has to have the right feel and be totally accessible. People will get something for the way the fabric feels the minute they touch it.

Lisseth's favorite thing about fabric is its texture. She loves different textures and the texture can become the inspiration for the creative process. She like silks, quaze, jackards , brocades. All of the things that have dimensions. For her fabric is the most interesting part of fashion really.

Now of course color is equally important. As a designer, she thinks about who is going to wear each piece. If she is making a dress for someone that wants a lot of attention, red works.

The Oscar Fashion show will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am at the 4th Annual celebration of the OSCARS by SOCIETY UNICI  at 9461 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA  90234. Please go to www.su-gold.com for more information.

Check out a video of the Oscars Celebration at https://vimeo.com/205338895



Website:  http://www.lissethcorrao.com

Facebook

Linked In

End
Source:Liseth Corrao Couture
Email:***@sharonkdoyle.com
Posted By:***@sharonkdoyle.com Email Verified
Tags:Lisseth, Lisseth Corrao, Lisseth Corrao Couture, LOVE Entertainment
Industry:Apparel, Beauty, Fashion
Location:Southern CA - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Love Entertainment Group PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share