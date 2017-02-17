News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners to hold Annual Technology Conference in April
Capital Strategy Partners' invitation-only event convenes leading venture capitalists, executives from established and emerging technology companies, and technologists from Capital Strategy Partners' IT organization for an intensive few days of solution briefings, strategy presentations and networking.
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Technology Officer commented on the upcoming event saying "Our Annual Technology Conference represents a unique opportunity to further our relationships with venture capitalists and technology executives that we have built up over the last year. We view the conference as a critical tool for identifying potential clients and business partners and learning about the best new technologies in the marketplace."
Capital Strategy Partners' conference will provide an overview of Capital Strategy Partners's technology strategy and future needs, and the technology market overall. In addition, 50 technology executives from primarily early-stage companies will offer in-depth briefings on their solutions and services during the event.
Capital Strategy Partners' launched its Annual Technology Conference in 2011 and has enjoyed great success from sustained investment in the program throughout the economic cycle. The Firm uses the Summit to engage with prospective partners who are developing world-class technology solutions and to help young companies extend their enterprise reach.
About Us
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
