 
News By Tag
* Education
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


CCMH announces new partnership with India's leading massage school

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Health

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Features

TORONTO - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CCMH announces new partnership with India's leading massage school

TORONTO, February 22, 2017 - One of Canada's leading massage therapy schools,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/), is proud to announce their collaboration agreement with India'sInternational Medical Massage Therapy Institute (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx) (IMMTI).

Starting in 2017,IMMTI (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx) students who wish to continue their studies in Canada will be referred to one ofCCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/)'s five campuses. After completing the program, students fromIMMTI (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx) will have the opportunity to work atMassage Addict (https://www.massageaddict.ca/), Canada's leading massage therapy clinic.

The partnership is one of many milestones in the school's 70-year history. Since 1946,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/) has educated generations of massage therapists, and are excited to build a strong bond with international students.

"This marks a new chapter forCCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/)," said Brian Goldstein, President ofCCMH/WCCMT (http://collegeofmassage.com/).

"We are very excited to be partnering with India's first college of therapeutic massage and to provide opportunities for clinics across Canada to access a growing stream of future massage therapists."

CCMH hopes to build on the school's knowledge of Massage Therapy through the traditions of India's long history of Massage.

For more information, please contact

Brian Goldstein, President & CEO

brian@brunypop.com

CCMH operates five campuses throughout Canada:Toronto,Halifax (http://collegeofmassage.com/halifax/),Cambridge (http://collegeofmassage.com/cambridge/),New Westminster (http://collegeofmassage.com/new-westminster/) andVictoria (http://collegeofmassage.com/victoria/). If you are interested in learning more aboutCCMH, follow us onFacebook (https://www.facebook.com/MassageTherapyColleges). If you'd like an opportunity to visit our campus, email us at admissionsto@collegeofmassage.com.

Contact
Schmooz Media
***@schmooz.ca
End
Source:CCMH
Email:***@schmooz.ca Email Verified
Tags:Education, Health, Massage Therapy
Industry:Education
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share