CCMH announces new partnership with India's leading massage school
TORONTO, February 22, 2017 - One of Canada's leading massage therapy schools,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/
Starting in 2017,IMMTI (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/
The partnership is one of many milestones in the school's 70-year history. Since 1946,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/
"This marks a new chapter forCCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/
"We are very excited to be partnering with India's first college of therapeutic massage and to provide opportunities for clinics across Canada to access a growing stream of future massage therapists."
CCMH hopes to build on the school's knowledge of Massage Therapy through the traditions of India's long history of Massage.
