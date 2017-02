CCMH announces new partnership with India's leading massage school

Spread the Word

--TORONTO, February 22, 2017 - One of Canada's leading massage therapy schools,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/), is proud to announce their collaboration agreement with India'sInternational Medical Massage Therapy Institute (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx)(IMMTI).Starting in 2017,IMMTI (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx)students who wish to continue their studies in Canada will be referred to one ofCCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/)'s five campuses. After completing the program, students fromIMMTI (http://www.massagetherapyindia.com/Massage_Institute.aspx)will have the opportunity to work atMassage Addict (https://www.massageaddict.ca/), Canada's leading massage therapy clinic.The partnership is one of many milestones in the school's 70-year history. Since 1946,CCMH (http://collegeofmassage.com/toronto/) has educated generations of massage therapists, and are excited to build a strong bond with international students."This marks a new chapter forCCMH ( http://collegeofmassage.com/ toronto/ )," said Brian Goldstein, President ofCCMH/WCCMT ( http://collegeofmassage.com/ )."We are very excited to be partnering with India's first college of therapeutic massage and to provide opportunities for clinics across Canada to access a growing stream of future massage therapists."CCMH hopes to build on the school's knowledge of Massage Therapy through the traditions of India's long history of Massage.For more information, please contactBrian Goldstein, President & CEObrian@brunypop.com(http://collegeofmassage.com/halifax/)(http://collegeofmassage.com/cambridge/)(http://collegeofmassage.com/new-westminster/)(http://collegeofmassage.com/victoria/).(https://www.facebook.com/MassageTherapyColleges)