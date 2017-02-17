News By Tag
NAME Kolkata Event Management Students Enjoy Excellent Internships & Placements
National Academy of Media & Events (NAME) is a prominent institute in Kolkata that organizes successful events around the country and provides students with excellent placements and internships.
It has organized the Goa Carnival, an occasion that has been observed since the 18th century in Goa. The carnival includes 3 days of enthusiasm with elaborate feasts and parades, songs and dances. It has also powered the Gourmet World Music Festival, consisting of Madboy Mink and Kailasa, and there are plenty of options to eat and drink. It has organized a Film Making Workshop, and the creative, interactive workshops held in the weekend on script writing and film making was conducted by veterans of the industry.
It has also helped organize the Sur Jahan World Peace Music Festival or Sufi Sutra International Sufi Music Festival, which features top international and local Sufi singers. Free concerts and music workshops were held all through the day. On 16th Feb, it has worked with the Star Group to organize the STAR JALSA AWARDS. The institute is soon to hold the India Bike Festival in Goa, the largest biking carnival in the country that is awaited the most. Other than bike races and stunts, there is entertaining music.
Other than holding such events, the institute offers event management courses, including a 1-year professional diploma in wedding planning, PR & event management with 2 month internship and a 6-month Advanced Certification in Event Management. It also offers Professional Diploma in Advertising & Ad Film Making. Students from NAME enjoy excellent internships and placements.
The courses are aimed at helping students become event managers, entrepreneurs and specialists in the event management industry. Students can get the necessary skills, experience and expertise to take care of the needs of the event & marketing industry. NAME is a powerful platform that discovers new talents and polishes their skills to make them fit for the Event Management industry.
For any brand, events are playing an increasingly bigger role in the field of Marketing and Communications. Many agencies are waking up to the benefits of Direct Marketing through events, which are considered to be useful in launching and creating a brand that can help customers understand brands and their offerings. NAME organizes such events impeccably and regularly.
About NAME
National Academy of Media & Events or NAME is a Kolkata based institute that provides students with event management course and helps them become event managers and event entrepreneurs. It helps students get knowledge about communication and branding.
For more details, please visit http://nameedu.in/
Contact Information
National Academy of Media and Events
MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor,
Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal
Phone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272
Visit http://nameedu.in/
Email id: info.nameedu@
Contact
National Academy of Media and Events
***@gmail.com
