Industry News





DJ Van Keuren to Lead Upcoming Family Office Real Estate Panel

 
 
DJ Van Keuren - Arsenault Family Office
DJ Van Keuren - Arsenault Family Office
LOUISVILLE, Colo. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Arsenault Family Office, will be moderating a panel at the upcoming Opal Family Office Winter Forum at the New York Marriott Marquis on Wednesday March 1st.

"With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate, a venue like this one can provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to that specific asset class."  said DJ.  "Also, I am looking forward to moderating the conversation.  When moderating I try to make sure that the session will be one that will truly benefit the attendees by opening up for questions from the audience almost out of the gate allowing the conversation to be centered around the real questions attendees want to know."

Among some of the potential questions that will be discussed during the Traditional Real Estate Investing Panel are: What are your target returns? What markets are you looking to invest into and how are you as a family office viewing the markets?

Opal Group organizes premier conferences catered to top executives and decision makers throughout various industries. Their focus is on providing high-quality events and information, through unparalleled speaking sessions, workshops, and unique face-to-face networking opportunities.

Headquartered in New York City, Opal Group has grown to produce more than 50 events annually across the globe.

The Arsenault Family Office is the parent company to Real Capital Solutions(http://www.realcapitalsolutions.com), a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Louisville, Colorado.
Source:Arsenault Family Office
