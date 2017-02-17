New site offering DIY naturalization help for eligible citizens-to-be

US Passport

-- DIY Immigration is a site dedicated to the encouragement of self-representation of eligible US citizens-to-be.In this day and age, it is imperative that people who are eligible for US citizenship take an oath to the USA and its flag and the things for which it stands. DIY Immigration believes that democracy, in any of its expressions, will be alive and well only when its citizens take active part in the democratic process.DIY Immigration's mission is to facilitate understanding of the naturalization process to those eligible and encourage them to take ownership of their naturalization process, to save money by avoiding scams and unscrupulous lawyers and save time by learning to fill out their forms correctly and assembling their case with order.DIY Immigration offers complete and compiled information, together with step-by-step guides to fill out naturalization forms. All of this is nicely put together in a complete system to facilitate the process of naturalization to anyone who is eligible.Visit www.diyimmigration.us or call (512) 580-6626 ext 2 for further information.