STRAIGHT SPEED Debuts its Automotive Youtube Channel with Great Videos and Sound Quality
First Feature is a 2015 COBB FOCUS ST Straight Pipe Exhaust and Blow Off Valve
The Straight Piped Focus ST was chosen because of how popular the car is and with a Straight Pipe exhaust it showcases how unique and fresh this channel is.
"If cars are what you love and you are a car enthusiast, then this is the perfect channel for you. We appreciate your support and hope you will share our channel with your family and friends" Christian Rodriguez.
About Straight Speed
Our YouTube channel was created in 2017 with the vision of providing car lovers with a new YouTube video experience. We are based out of Katy Texas but our videos will have a worldwide impact on all car enthusiast.:
Contact
Frank Rodriguez
***@hhpatrol.com
