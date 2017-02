STRAIGHT SPEED Debuts its Automotive Youtube Channel with Great Videos and Sound Quality

First Feature is a 2015 COBB FOCUS ST Straight Pipe Exhaust and Blow Off Valve

-- Christian Rodriguez and Christian Hayek have created a YouTube channel where they express and share their artistic talent in conjunction with their love of cars. The STRAIGH SPEED YouTube channel was created to provide a different perspective of cars and a different user experience that is not available on other YouTube videos or other websites.The Straight Piped Focus ST was chosen because of how popular the car is and with a Straight Pipe exhaust it showcases how unique and fresh this channel is."If cars are what you love and you are a car enthusiast, then this is the perfect channel for you. We appreciate your support and hope you will share our channel with your family and friends" Christian Rodriguez.Our YouTube channel was created in 2017 with the vision of providing car lovers with a new YouTube video experience. We are based out of Katy Texas but our videos will have a worldwide impact on all car enthusiast.:to learn more visit Straight Speed ( https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC3HG1DRuEiVWEtGWlh2G97g ), or Twitter: @Straight_Speed Instagram; @Straightspeed_yt