New Website Launched by Orthopedic Surgeon & Award Winning Inventor

-- Notable local surgeon and inventor Dr. James Loging has launched GetA-Hip.com, a website focused on educating patients about the anterior hip replacement procedure. The site will provide running commentary on hip replacement options, Loging's experience stretching over a decade, and patient stories."Hip replacements are on the rise," Loging said. "Patients today are very educated, and they want to know about all available options when it comes to their treatment. After performing hundreds of anterior hip replacements, it still surprises me how many people have never heard of the approach."He cited a U.S. News & World Report article showing a 92 percent increase in hip replacements for older patients and a 205 percent spike in procedures for patients ages 45-54. The site's first topic discusses the types of people who will eventually need a hip replacement, including extreme athletes who may account for much of the increase in the younger demographic.This isn't Loging's first foray outside of the operating room. After growing up in South Carolina and diving for the USC Gamecocks, he has served as a team doctor for Presbyterian College, participated in triathlons and marathons, and invented Sippy Sure ®, the world's first medicine dispensing sippy cup for young children. The invention won a Gold Award in 2012 from The Family Review Center.Loging and his partners at Palmetto Bone & Joint have also broken ground on their third location, a new office and surgery center in nearby Chapin, SC. But when it comes to fixing bones, Loging specializes in not just hip replacements, but anterior hip replacements, which often offer faster recovery time and smaller incisions. In 2006, he became the first surgeon to perform the procedure in South Carolina."I believe the anterior approach is the best for patients," he said. "Not just some patients or certain kinds of patients, but all patients. I want to do my part in getting information out about this procedure,"