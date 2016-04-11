 
News By Tag
* Scifi
* Diverse
* Time-travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Sci-fi Filmmaker Charts A Course For A Diverse Future

 
 
Aether Cast Photo
Aether Cast Photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Scifi
Diverse
Time-travel

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Jerry Brown Jr., a New York based filmmaker and owner of SuperEpic films, is leading a charge for the inclusion of more minorities in science fiction roles in front of and behind the camera. By writing, directing and performing lead roles in his own work he normalizes minority artists taking a stronger position in genre based films, continuing with his current short film AETHER.

Mr. Brown says, "When I make films I shouldn't be limited to ones on slavery, urban life, and poverty lines. Those films have a place in our life, but there's much more to us than that. Will Smith can't bear the load of the eternal black sci-fi lead alone."

Starring Jerry Brown, Jr., Katie Lee Hill, Par Juneja, Ryan Shaefer and supported by Dennis Kozee, and Maurice Singletary, AETHER, his fourth short film, is a character drama taking place aboard a ship in which a crew of varying talents has become stranded in the future. They must cope with the universal laws on time to find a way back home. Based in a world taking full advantage of Einstein's theories on general and special relativity, he pushes for race and gender to be a non-issue as science is the forefront. The film explores dreams, relativistic time travel, astrophysics and quantum mechanics.

"AETHER is a direct result of my curiosity and love of physics. Our world is already mysterious and incredible, and if I get the chance to tell a story about achieving superluminal travel, spacetime, and theoretical implications, I think it's just as relevant as any other narrative drama that gives you a look into another side of the world," added Mr. Brown.

With the influx of films led by woman and minorities, SuperEpic, while currently small and independent, is positioned to continue to grow as a company by taking this trend and leading by example.

AETHER is set to release Spring 2017 touring the festival circuit.

For more info on AETHER check out their Kickstarter page http://kck.st/2lgDq6t

AETHER Teaser Trailer
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6TqnfV0EtFU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



Previous film interview - https://flightstightsandmovienights.com/2016/04/11/superh...

Contact
Jerry Brown Jr.
***@iamsuperepic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@iamsuperepic.com Email Verified
Tags:Scifi, Diverse, Time-travel
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share