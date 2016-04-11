News By Tag
Sci-fi Filmmaker Charts A Course For A Diverse Future
Mr. Brown says, "When I make films I shouldn't be limited to ones on slavery, urban life, and poverty lines. Those films have a place in our life, but there's much more to us than that. Will Smith can't bear the load of the eternal black sci-fi lead alone."
Starring Jerry Brown, Jr., Katie Lee Hill, Par Juneja, Ryan Shaefer and supported by Dennis Kozee, and Maurice Singletary, AETHER, his fourth short film, is a character drama taking place aboard a ship in which a crew of varying talents has become stranded in the future. They must cope with the universal laws on time to find a way back home. Based in a world taking full advantage of Einstein's theories on general and special relativity, he pushes for race and gender to be a non-issue as science is the forefront. The film explores dreams, relativistic time travel, astrophysics and quantum mechanics.
"AETHER is a direct result of my curiosity and love of physics. Our world is already mysterious and incredible, and if I get the chance to tell a story about achieving superluminal travel, spacetime, and theoretical implications, I think it's just as relevant as any other narrative drama that gives you a look into another side of the world," added Mr. Brown.
With the influx of films led by woman and minorities, SuperEpic, while currently small and independent, is positioned to continue to grow as a company by taking this trend and leading by example.
AETHER is set to release Spring 2017 touring the festival circuit.
For more info on AETHER check out their Kickstarter page http://kck.st/
AETHER Teaser Trailer
Previous film interview - https://flightstightsandmovienights.com/
