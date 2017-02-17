 
The New Jersey Choral Society presents "Fosse," a Pops Spectacular

 
 
Courtesy of Noah Dachis
Courtesy of Noah Dachis
 
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bergen County – Prepare to be "razzle-dazzled" as the New Jersey Choral Society presents "Fosse: the Theater, the Music, the Legend." The NJCS Pops Spectacular will focus on the musicals of the multi-award-winning choreographer and director Bob Fosse. Performances will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 pm and on Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 pm at the Immaculate Heart Academy, 500 Van Emburgh Ave., Washington Township.

The rousing program, under the direction of Eric Dale Knapp, features show-stopping songs from such Broadway musicals as "Chicago," "Pippin" and "Sweet Charity." Some of the song highlights include "All That Jazz," "Razzle Dazzle" and "Cell Block Tango" from "Chicago;" "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," "Morning Glow" and "No Time At All" from "Pippin" and "Big Spender," "The Rhythm of Life," "I'm a Brass Band" and "If My Friends Could See Me Now" from "Sweet Charity."  "Steam Heat" from "Pajama Game" and "Sing, Sing, Sing" by Louis Prima, based on Benny Goodman's original hit, will also be featured.

Linda Sweetman-Waters will accompany NJCS on the piano along with the Pops Spectacular Band.  The NJCS Festival Youth Chorus, directed by Noelle Dachis, will join NJCS as well as  special guests, the Pops Spectacular Dance Troupe. Several talented soloists and vocal ensembles from NJCS will also be featured and Broadway veteran actor and his wife David and Britt Cryer will serve as the hosts.

Advance tickets are $25.00 for adults and $22.00 for students and seniors (add $5.00 at the door). A 10% discount for groups of 10 or more is also available. Come one hour prior to performance time for The Inside Line, a complimentary lecture for all ticket holders that provides an intimate and entertaining preview of the music. For reservations or more information, visit www.NJCS.org or call the New Jersey Choral Society at (201) 379-7719.

Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties. They have performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House and have toured internationally in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, England, France and next summer in Italy.

Immaculate Heart Academy is wheelchair accessible. Funding has been made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Edward Thomas
***@njcs.org
