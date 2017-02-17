Country(s)
LumenData Is a Proud Gold Sponsor of #DataDriven17, Reltio's Modern Data Management Summit, in San Francisco
Join LumenData in stimulating discussions and presentations around modern data management and data-driven applications at #DataDriven17
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- LumenData, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) solutions, will join other esteemed Reltio partners and customers at #DataDriven17 to share insights and experiences around modern data management and data-driven applications. The event will take place on February 27-28, 2017.
LumenData's expert team will be available in the exhibit hall near to the Metropolitan Ballroom B entrance. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for face-to-face conversations about how to minimize challenges through effective information management practices such as data quality and data governance and to explore how master data management (MDM) and big data analytics can drive business success.
Meet LumenData at Table 13
#DataDriven17, Reltio's Modern Data Management Summit
JW Marriot San Francisco Union Square
Monday-Tuesday, February 27-28, 2017
For appointments, please contact LumenData at info@lumendata.com.
About Reltio's #DataDriven17
#DataDriven17, Reltio's Modern Data Management Summit, is the modern data management and data-driven applications event of the year. The event covers the hottest topics within master data management, big data analytics, data science, and business-facing data-driven applications. More than 25 industry expert keynote presentations, interactive workshops with industry leaders, and over 30 case studies presented from Fortune 500 companies.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's MDM and Predictive Analytics offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
Contact
LumenData, Inc.
18556958636
info@lumendata.com
