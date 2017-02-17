News By Tag
Partners Insurance Group, LLC promotes Lori Chaput to Senior Vice President, Personal Lines
In her expanded role at Partners, she will oversee the support, planning, development and delivery of training programs as it applies to computer and insurance applications. She assists in implementing improvements with the Insurance agencies through Process Improvement teams.
The promotion was announced by Partners Insurance Group CEO Lawrence T. Wilson, who said, "Lori's promotion is in recognition of her contributions and commitment to Partners." He added, "She is a valued member of our Senior Leadership Group and will continue to lead our Personal Lines Department."
Prior to her promotion, she served as Vice President, Personal Lines. Chaput joined Partners Insurance Group with nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, and she specializes in improving and implementing procedures to increase efficiencies and increase profitability.
She began her career at John Hancock Insurance in Boston for the European General Agency. She later served as Chief Operating Officer at Berry Insurance Agency, where she was an Account Manager and an Insurance Advisor for 10 Municipalities. Additionally, she worked as a consultant, a role in which she streamlined agency operations and developed workflows and procedures.
Chaput holds licenses in Property and Casualty and Life and Health. She also holds a Life Insurance Sales and Marketing Certificate, and is a Certified Professional Insurance Agent (CPIA).
Chaput attended Dean Jr. College and the University of Lowell. She is past President of the MA/RI Chapter of Applied Systems Client Network and now serves as the Chair of the Core Chapters Committee. She currently resides in East Freetown, MA with her husband and two children.
About Partners Insurance Group
Partners Insurance Group, LLC is one of the area's leading insurance agencies with eight offices in the South Coast Region: Fall River, Swansea, Somerset, New Bedford, Fairhaven, Seekonk and Tiverton, Rhode Island. Each office provides the expertise, convenience and personal service to access multiple insurance providers. Partners Insurance Group, LLC provides its clients with a broad range of expertise and the strength of a team that focuses solely on your insurance needs and delivers solutions with a smile. For additional information, please visit www.partnersstrength.com. Partners Insurance Group, LLC is an affiliate of BayCoast Bank.
