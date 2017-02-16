PB POETRY FESTIVAL Invites Local Poets & Poetry Lovers to Nine Special Events, March through June

Mike O’Mara

End

-- Palm Beach Poetry Festival Invites Local Poets & Poetry Lovers to Nine Special Events March Through June 2017(Delray Beach, FL, February 22, 2017) Susan R. Williamson, Director of the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, and Dr. Blaise Allen, Director of Community Outreach, today invited local poets and poetry fans to nine upcoming special workshops and events:MARCHMarch 12 – 1 pm (Sunday)Writing from Life:A Close Look at the Work of Jack GilbertA Workshop with Visiting Poet Kevin GoodanIn this class, we will do a close reading of Jack Gilbert's, The Great Fires, and his essay "Real Nouns", in preparation for exercises that participants will do as a group to get the poetic pot churning.Old School Square51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach$10 per personMarch 15 – 12:30 pm (Wednesday)Bards of a FeatherRound Robin Poetry ReadingParticipants should bring up to four poems, original or not, to share with the group.Green Cay Nature Preserve, Community Room12800 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton BeachFREEAPRIL – National Poetry MonthApril 1 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)2nd Annual Throw Down the Mic:FAU & FIU MFA Poets & Professors Performance EventOld School Square51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray BeachFREEApril 13 at 7 pm (Thursday)National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn UniversityA Midsummer Night's DreamHosted by Professor John ChildreyCount and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallFREEApril 27 at 7 pm (Thursday)National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn UniversityBright StarHosted by Professor Bonnie BoncontraiDirected by Academy Award® winner Jane Campion (Best Original Screenplay, The Piano, 1993), this extraordinary film is based on the true story of undying love between renowned poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw, The International)and his spirited muse Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish, Stop-Loss). In the wilds of 19th century England, a forbidden passion draws the two lovers ever closer—even as fate conspires to tear them apart. Bright Star takes viewers to a world where, though life may be fleeting, great art – and great love – last forever. This sparkling gem of romance illuminates the heart. (119 minutes)Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallFREEMAYMay 6 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)From Plate to Page:Spice Up Your PoetryA Workshop with Poet Holly JaffeThis workshop will focus on food in poetry. We will be reading a variety of delicious contemporary poems. Photos will be served to whet participants' appetites as they dig into, and write their own culinary poems. All students will have the opportunity to share their poems during the workshop. Holly Jaffe has been living in South Florida for 24 years where she and her husband raised three sons. Her poems have been published in The Red Fez, Mad Swirl, Unlikely Stories, Kleft Jaw, Vext Magazine, and by Virgogray Press.Old School Square51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach$10 per personJUNEJune 1 – 10:30 am (Thursday)Alzheimer's Poetry ProjectSunrise Assisted Living, Brighton Gardens6341 Via De Sonrisa Del Sur in Boca RatonFREESpread the love of poetry at this special reading as the Palm Beach Poetry Festival's poetry troupe reads poems of summer and, if the mood strikes, sing happy songs of yesteryear. Participants should bring five single-page poems, original or not, and feel free to sing some golden oldie songs as this group responds to the lyrics and poetry of music. This rewarding event always attracts a large audience. It will be held in the furthest building to the right of the Main Entrance at Sunrise Assisted Living, in the building called Brighton Gardens.June 3 – 12:30 pm (Saturday)Invite the UnexpectedA Community Outreach Workshop with Mike O'MaraMike O'Mara says, "You have written a perfect piece. You have designed it to your exacting specifications. It does precisely what you wanted it to do. And it couldn't be more inconsequential or boring. At last January's Palm Beach Poetry Festival, Carl Phillips asked, 'What is at stake in this poem?' We will ask that question and look for the missed opportunities that the poem presents." The Managing Editor of the South Florida Poetry Journal, O'Mara has been attending the Palm Beach Poetry Festival since 2005.Old School Square51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach$10 per personJune 7 – 12:30 pm (Wednesday)Bards of a FeatherRound Robin Poetry ReadingParticipants should bring up to four poems, original or not, to share with the group.Green Cay Nature Preserve, Community Room12800 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton BeachFREEAbout the Palm Beach Poetry Festival 2018:The 14th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held next January 15-20 at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The Festival features top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Nine workshops will be offered for which applications are required.The 2018 Palm Beach Poetry Festival is sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Morgan Stanley & The Legacy Group of Atlanta; the Cultural Council of Palm County, the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Council and the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County; The Palm Beach Post; Visit Florida; WLRN; and Murder on the Beach, Delray Beach's independent bookseller.For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.Available for Interview:Blaise Allen, Ph.D., Director of Community OutreachPalm Beach Poetry Festivaldrblaiseallen@aol.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net