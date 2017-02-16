News By Tag
"Be Bold for Change" In Celebration of International Women's Day, March 8
Our "Color Me Bold" art exhibition will be showcasing 100+ works of art, by both women and men artists from February 21 – March 11, 2017. Juror for the exhibit is Donna Geist Buch. An artists' reception will be held Sunday, February 26th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Guitarist extraordinaire, Sal Guitarez will serenade our guests while they view the exhibit. Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome.
Along with our exhibit and reception, SFVACC is presenting live musical and theatrical performances!
Saturday, February 25th – Center Stage Opera - Arias and Broadway hits
7:00 - 9:00 pm - $10 per person
Tenor, Dylan Thomas and Soprano, Shira Renee Thomas along with special guest, mezzo-soprano, Nancy Morgan, a senior in high school and a promising young singer we think you'll be hearing more about down the road. Jerry Brown at the piano. www.centerstageopera.org / 818-517-4102.
Sunday, February 26th – Artists' Reception with Sal Guitarez playing guitar
5:00 – 7:00 pm
https://www.facebook.com/
Friday, March 3rd – An Evening with "Emeralde" Margie Russomanno, Mark Gasbarro & Band
7:00 - 9:00 pm - $10 per person
The songwriting team that goes by the name 'Emeralde' is Mark Gasbarro (piano, keyboards), Margie Russomanno (vocals). Whether appearing as a duo, or with their 7-piece band, or with a full symphony orchestra, their musical dexterity shines throughout their live performances.
Mark, composer/arranger, is one of the most sought after pianists in the entertainment industry. His piano
playing and orchestrations have been featured on a long list of Hollywood blockbusters including the beautifully touching featured piano solo in Pixar's hit film UP which won the Academy Award® for Best Score, ZOOTOPIA, STAR TREK BEYOND as well as 2015 summer blockbusters INSIDE OUT, Jurassic World, and Tomorrowland and STAR WARS 2017. Margie, a radiant pop singer and brilliant songwriter, delivers the duos' vocals with a voice as lush as velvet. Margie has written music for television and feature films and her works have garnered over half a million YouTube views. Her most recent solo CD release, All I Need, spent three years in the top 5 on ReverbNation's LA Christian Gospel Charts, much of that time in the #1 position. www.emeralde.com/
Wednesday, March 8th – "IN THE SHADOW OF NONE"
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Host, Comedian, Cathy Ladman and Monique Honeybird Mizrahi on charango & vocal
7:00 - 9:00 pm - Donations Appreciated
"In the Shadow of None" is a program of staged readings of original monologues written and performed by
company members of Theatre West. This evening is a compilation of women's and men's voices... lifting up
women, their lives, their experiences, their hopes, their dreams, their achievements. It's a night that celebrates the impact of women now and throughout the ages through comedy, drama and real life stories. Our 16 actors and writers share their passion and talent with the audience in this 80-minute show. Enjoy! Produced by Linda Rand and Jill Jones. www.theatrewest.org.
Tickets can be reserved at www.sfvacc.org.
