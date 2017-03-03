MusicWorks to Present THE FAB FAUX for Beatles Fans at The Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale

THE FAB FAUX

-- Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!MusicWorks to Present THE FAB FAUXAt The Parker Playhouse in Fort LauderdaleFriday Night, March 3, at 8 pm(Fort Lauderdale, FL – March 3, 2016) REMINDER:Friday night March 3, MusicWorks is presenting THE FAB FAUX at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale for Beatles fans of all ages and hair lengths.March 3, 2017 at 8 pm (Friday)THE FAB FAUXComing back to the Parker Playhouse after a sold out concert last year, THE FAB FAUX has been hailed as "the world's greatest Beatles Tribute Band." In fact, Rolling Stone magazine calls them "the Champagne of cover bands… performing the music of The Beatles so impeccably you must experience it to believe it." At the Parker Playhouse, The band will perform The Book Of Lennon- The World according to John followed by The Book Of McCartney - The World according to Paul with encores from George Harrison's hits.THE FAB FAUX includes Will Lee from The David Letterman Show, Jimmy Vivino from the Conan O'Brien Show, along with Rich Pagano, Frank Agnello and Jack Petruzzelli, all backed by Crème Tangerine Strings.Tickets start at $57How to Get Tickets:Tickets are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-462.0222 or by going online to www.parkerplayhouse.com.About MusicWorks:MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events for Florida non-profit and for profit organizations. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.About The Parker Playhouse:Located at 707 Northeast 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale, the Parker Playhouse is a 1,167-seat, fully equipped, neo-classical theatre that plays an important role in the community by fueling economic development, while also bringing the community together with performances, activities and educational programming. For more information, call 954.462.0222 or visit www.parkerplayhouse.com.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net