Vero Beach Urgent Care Only $45

Virtual Doctor Visits Coming To Florida's Treasure Coast Thanks To Vero Beach Native, Dr. Graves Fromang.
 
 
Dr Graves Fromang.
Dr Graves Fromang.
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Native Dr. Graves Fromang is returning to the Treasure Coast from residency training in emergency medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Dr. Fromang is opening a new business, Treasure Coast Telecare, which will offer "Virtual Doctor Visits" for only $45.

The impetus to provide virtual appointments and consultations via telemedicine was born from the fact that urgent care, walk-in clinics and emergency rooms are becoming more crowded, and patients are having a harder time getting follow up appointments, or getting timely non-emergent treatment.

Dr. Fromang believes that telemedicine can bridge that gap and provide patients with an affordable alternative access to healthcare providers. Dr. Fromang serves as the president and founder of Treasure Coast Telecare.

Dr. Fromang is board certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a fellow of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine.

For more information: http://www.treasurecoasttelecare.com/

Source:Treasure Coast Telecare
Email:***@pdgo.com Email Verified
Tags:Treasure Coast, Urgent Care, Walk-in Clinic
Industry:Medical
Location:Vero Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
