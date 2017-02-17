All Around Love - La Donna Musicale In Concert

Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!

--Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!Our musical journey through love will lead you from the sultry tones of desire to sheer ecstasy of exultation; from the dark hand of grief and despair to the clenched fist of jealousy, anger, and revenge; and finally back to resurrection, forgiveness, and the peace of the pastoral world, where all things are perfect.Music by Francesca Caccini, Alba Tressina, Antonia Bembo, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, and Julie Pinel.Camila Parias, Daniela Tosic, voicesYi-Li Chang, violin, viola da gambaRuth McKay, harpsichordNathaniel Cox, theorbo & cornettoLaury Gutiérrez, viola da gambaTickets: $35 reserved, $25 general, $15 seniors, $5 low income & sudents.Green Line C train: 2 blocks south from Coolidge Corner stop. Bus #66 stops a half block awayBay Windows