News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
All Around Love - La Donna Musicale In Concert
Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!
Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!
Our musical journey through love will lead you from the sultry tones of desire to sheer ecstasy of exultation; from the dark hand of grief and despair to the clenched fist of jealousy, anger, and revenge; and finally back to resurrection, forgiveness, and the peace of the pastoral world, where all things are perfect.
Music by Francesca Caccini, Alba Tressina, Antonia Bembo, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, and Julie Pinel.
Camila Parias, Daniela Tosic, voices
Yi-Li Chang, violin, viola da gamba
Ruth McKay, harpsichord
Nathaniel Cox, theorbo & cornetto
Laury Gutiérrez, viola da gamba
Tickets: $35 reserved, $25 general, $15 seniors, $5 low income & sudents.
Green Line C train: 2 blocks south from Coolidge Corner stop. Bus #66 stops a half block away
"steamy torch song given a fitting, sultry performance"
"... outstanding music stylishly performed" Early Music America
http://ladm.org/
Media Contact
Laury Gutierrez
ladonna@ladm.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse