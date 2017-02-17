 
All Around Love - La Donna Musicale In Concert

Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!
 
BOSTON - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- All Around Love

Celebrate Women's History Month and Early Music America Month with this special concert of Italian and French Baroque women composers!

Our musical journey through love will lead you from the sultry tones of desire to sheer ecstasy of exultation; from the dark hand of grief and despair to the clenched fist of jealousy, anger, and revenge; and finally back to resurrection, forgiveness, and the peace of the pastoral world, where all things are perfect.

Music by Francesca Caccini, Alba Tressina, Antonia Bembo, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, and Julie Pinel.

Camila Parias, Daniela Tosic, voices

Yi-Li Chang, violin, viola da gamba

Ruth McKay, harpsichord

Nathaniel Cox, theorbo & cornetto

Laury Gutiérrez, viola da gamba

Tickets: $35 reserved, $25 general, $15 seniors, $5 low income & sudents.

Green Line C train: 2 blocks south from Coolidge Corner stop. Bus #66 stops a half block away

"steamy torch song given a fitting, sultry performance" in "an exchange of virtuosic leaps and flourishes in a rapturous duet" Bay Windows

"... outstanding music stylishly performed" Early Music America

http://ladm.org/all-love/

