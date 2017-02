MacCase In Development of New Leather iPad Pro 10.9 & 10.5 Cases

Front loading design and engineering of new cases for potential updates to iPad Pro

Is this a new MacCase Leather iPad Pro 10.9 Case?

Media Contact

Jody K. Deane

760 729 0620

jody@mac-case.com Jody K. Deane760 729 0620

End

-- MacCase has announced they are developing a host of leather concepts and prototype designs for the rumored iPad Pro 10.9 or 10.5 model that is scheduled to be released by Apple next month. The iPad Pro 10.9 or 10.5 is said to be based on the current 9.7 model with a bezel-less screen expanding the screen out to 10.9 or 10.5 inches but still fitting within the current 9.7 overall form factor."We have been notoriously slow in bringing our new designs to market especially for the iPad. This year we have made a commitment that if Apple changed the iPad Pro, we'd be ready on day one with a case solution. Not knowing what they are going to do makes it difficult but fun as well. We're coming up with ideas that we would have never dreamed up if we had the new iPad in front of us ", explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.MacCase currently has Folio style cases for the iPad Pro 12.9 and 9.7 along with several models of sleeves, cross body bags and briefcases specifically for the iPad Pros. Professionals around the world favor the company's products due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. The newshould follow in this tradition. Anyone interested in staying up to date with the company's progress on their iPad Pro 10.9 cases, can sign up for a mailing list at the company's website, www.mac-case.com About MacCaseMacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Unbeatablesales.com, VioMart, Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.