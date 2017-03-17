 
New York City Cosplay Fashion Show

The Set NYC presents: NY Cosplay Fashion Show Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
bianca3
bianca3
NEW YORK - Feb. 22, 2017 - The Set NYC presents: NY Cosplay Fashion Show Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. Cosplay Fashion Show at 8:20pm EST. Official photography by Knightmare6. Doors open 6pm

Exhibiting  Artists/ Illustrators

Meg Petrillo
Christina Lynn Inesti
Jordan Ahava
Anthony Moravian
Ellen Stedfeld
Justin Moultrie
Andrew Frank Rodriguez
ALTON ARTIST
ALEX MERCADO

Patrick Sinnot

8:15pm COSPLAY FASHION SHOW

Delta Major
Kiara Cintron
Lorisse Es Arte
Cosplay: A Love Story
Miss Candyholic
Alex Blue
Kaytee Kat Cosplay

Unikitty Cosplay
Aleta Pardalis
Kelsea Beck
KCosplayer
Rizuki Ann
Kristen Nicole Corradeno
Yeu
Cooliane Juliane

KATZORAH
Stephanie  @lilhevn

Friday,  March 17,   2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Cosplay Fashion Show:   8:15pm

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
