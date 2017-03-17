New York City Cosplay Fashion Show

The Set NYC presents: NY Cosplay Fashion Show Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents:Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. Cosplay Fashion Show at 8:20pm EST. Official photography by Knightmare6. Doors open 6pmMeg PetrilloChristina Lynn InestiJordan AhavaAnthony MoravianEllen StedfeldJustin MoultrieAndrew Frank RodriguezALTON ARTISTALEX MERCADOPatrick SinnotDelta MajorKiara CintronLorisse Es ArteCosplay: A Love StoryMiss CandyholicAlex BlueKaytee Kat CosplayUnikitty CosplayAleta PardalisKelsea BeckKCosplayerRizuki AnnKristen Nicole CorradenoYeuCooliane JulianeKATZORAHStephanie @lilhevnFriday, March 17, 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanCosplay Fashion Show: 8:15pmwww.instagram.com/setnyc