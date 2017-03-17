News By Tag
New York City Cosplay Fashion Show
The Set NYC presents: NY Cosplay Fashion Show Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists/
Meg Petrillo
Christina Lynn Inesti
Jordan Ahava
Anthony Moravian
Ellen Stedfeld
Justin Moultrie
Andrew Frank Rodriguez
ALTON ARTIST
ALEX MERCADO
Patrick Sinnot
8:15pm COSPLAY FASHION SHOW
Delta Major
Kiara Cintron
Lorisse Es Arte
Cosplay: A Love Story
Miss Candyholic
Alex Blue
Kaytee Kat Cosplay
Unikitty Cosplay
Aleta Pardalis
Kelsea Beck
KCosplayer
Rizuki Ann
Kristen Nicole Corradeno
Yeu
Cooliane Juliane
KATZORAH
Stephanie @lilhevn
Friday, March 17, 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Cosplay Fashion Show: 8:15pm
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
