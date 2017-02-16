News By Tag
ICP DAS USA Releases New Serial-to-Ethernet Device Server
ICP DAS USA Introduces Serial to Ethernet tSH 700 Converter Series to Market
Following its success and new to the family is the tSH-700 series. The series is designed to decrease the complexity between connected devices. The module has a built-in web server, providing easy configuration interface, thus eliminating the need for command-line console interaction. It performs numerous functions such as Baud Rate Conversion,Modbus RTU/ASCII Conversion, and as a Two Masters Share One Slave device.
With the Two Master Share One Slave function, it allows two master devices to connect to different serial ports and share slave devices. In Modbus mode, it can be converted to the Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols, while raw data mode can be used for DCON or other query-response protocols. Different baud rates and data formats can also be used on the different serial ports as well. The built-in cache function reduces the loading of serial communication on the slave port by removing duplicated queries when the two master devices are requesting the same information.
Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is a manufacturer of cutting edge industrial automation and control hardware and software. It offers a broad range of flexible and cost-effective total solutions for various industries, including energy and power, factory and machine, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, etc. Its products range from M2M and "Internet of Things"(IoT)
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-
Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
3105179888
***@icpdas-usa.com
