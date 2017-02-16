News By Tag
Milestone Analytics Solves the Customer Journey Puzzle
Powerful and exclusive analytics tool allows businesses to analyze all stages of the customer journey by marketing channel and source.
Milestone has solved the customer journey puzzle and created an exclusive and first of its kind tool to understand and illustrate customer journey in all stages by marketing channel and source. This tool allows you to explore and understand customer journey in order to improve your marketing programs and spend more effectively.
Milestone Analytics allows users to visually:
1. Understand the relative contribution of all marketing channels
2. Identify problems and opportunities in all stages via channel, medium and source
3. See what changes may be needed in marketing spend (See image)
The customer journey funnel can be broadly divided into four stages depending on the objective and/or intent of the customer. The first stage is Awareness - brand and website visibility are critical in this stage. The second stage of Consideration is driving visitors and traffic to the website. Engagement is focused on microconversions. Lastly, is Conversion where visitors turn into customers.
"Google Analytics is great, but can be very frustrating, because it omits critical channel, medium and source data regardless of the stages of the customer journey," said Anil Aggarwal, Milestone CEO, "Now Milestone Analytics is bringing data points from across the customer journey together to present a completely new and rich analytical experience that is truly representative of how consumers engage with your brand."
Digital marketers interested in learning more about how Milestone Analytics can drive revenue and significantly improve digital presence, can meet with Milestone at the upcoming SMX West conference in San Jose, CA March 21 – 23.
About Milestone Analytics
Milestone Analytics allows 24/7 access to your data organized from different sources; website, local listings, social media, reviews and paid search. Milestone Analytics empowers the eCommerce Manager to understand and act from one integrated dashboard that provides easy access to actionable real-time data, allows managers to take action right from the dashboard to manage digital marketing, reduces the cost of your distributed marketing effort and eliminates juggling between interfaces and managing multiple login's and passwords.
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our state-of-the-
