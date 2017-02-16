 
News By Tag
* Analytics
* Marketing
* Omnichannel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Clara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Milestone Analytics Solves the Customer Journey Puzzle

Powerful and exclusive analytics tool allows businesses to analyze all stages of the customer journey by marketing channel and source.
 
 
See what changes may be needed in marketing spend
See what changes may be needed in marketing spend
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Analytics
Marketing
Omnichannel

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Santa Clara - California - US

Subject:
Features

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The proliferation of multiple devices accompanied by the evolution of customer behavior has created new challenges in tracking and understanding customer journey for many online and omnichannel business in verticals such as online retail, banking, and hospitality. The customer path to conversion is increasingly complex and confusing due to so many different devices, channels and visits.

Milestone has solved the customer journey puzzle and created an exclusive and first of its kind tool to understand and illustrate customer journey in all stages by marketing channel and source. This tool allows you to explore and understand customer journey in order to improve your marketing programs and spend more effectively.

Milestone Analytics allows users to visually:

1.    Understand the relative contribution of all marketing channels

2.    Identify problems and opportunities in all stages via channel, medium and source

3.    See what changes may be needed in marketing spend (See image)

The customer journey funnel can be broadly divided into four stages depending on the objective and/or intent of the customer. The first stage is Awareness - brand and website visibility are critical in this stage. The second stage of Consideration is driving visitors and traffic to the website. Engagement is focused on microconversions. Lastly, is Conversion where visitors turn into customers.

"Google Analytics is great, but can be very frustrating, because it omits critical channel, medium and source data regardless of the stages of the customer journey," said Anil Aggarwal, Milestone CEO, "Now Milestone Analytics is bringing data points from across the customer journey together to present a completely new and rich analytical experience that is truly representative of how consumers engage with your brand."

Digital marketers interested in learning more about how Milestone Analytics can drive revenue and significantly improve digital presence, can meet with Milestone at the upcoming SMX West conference in San Jose, CA March 21 – 23.

About Milestone Analytics
Milestone Analytics allows 24/7 access to your data organized from different sources; website, local listings, social media, reviews and paid search. Milestone Analytics empowers the eCommerce Manager to understand and act from one integrated dashboard that provides easy access to actionable real-time data, allows managers to take action right from the dashboard to manage digital marketing, reduces the cost of your distributed marketing effort and eliminates juggling between interfaces and managing multiple login's and passwords.

About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our state-of-the-art technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company

Visit our website for more information at http://www.milestoneinternet.com/

Contact
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
End
Source:Milestone Inc.
Email:***@milestoneinternet.com Email Verified
Tags:Analytics, Marketing, Omnichannel
Industry:Retail
Location:Santa Clara - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share