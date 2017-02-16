New Partners, a new location, and Cutting-edge technology Propel Lewis Builders

L to R: Scott Julian, Chief Operations Officer, Kenny Boyd, Chief Financial Officer and John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer

-- John Lewis, founder of Lewis Builders, has wasted no time starting the new year off with positive change for Monterey County residents. Along with an office move into retail space in The Barnyard of Carmel, he recently announced the addition of two key business partners, Kenny Boyd and Scott Julian. This means the local home building industry will not only be adding resources, but will also see a fresh approach integrating technology into the project management and design process.As industry professionals, Boyd and Julian bring their expertise, diverse background and enthusiasm to the vision of growing the company to meet the extreme demand for local remodeling, home building, and Aging-in-Place needs.Following a passionate career in real estate investing and being a client of Lewis Builders for years, Kenny Boyd has officially become a partner of Lewis Builders. Boyd says, "Lewis Builders made themselves indispensable to my business so it only made sense to invest into the company and help John, not only grow the business, but more importantly take care of the financial side of the business so he can spend more time doing what he is good at - designing and building homes."Boyd is passionate about leveraging his intelligence and knowledge in real estate and business management to keep the talent in the field doing what they love and enabling them to create a bigger impact on our community."Kenny is the guy that will keep your project on budget and make sure money is being spent efficiently. He takes pride in being a steward of your funds and creating financial clarity for your project," says Lewis.Scott Julian also joined Lewis to continue the customer centric vision while leading the implementation of a custom client-focused software and mobile app solution, giving clients day-to-day transparency to the project progress, material selections and financials."Scott brings unique experience and credentials to the Aging-in-Place focus of our business, lending additional insight and expertise to help our clients build the home of their dreams with the comfort of knowing it is built to be aging friendly, without compromising beauty or design," says Lewis.About Lewis BuildersSince 1999, Lewis Builders has brought client's dream homes and visions to life by delivering exceptional quality and maximizing value. John Lewis' niche is bringing together a client's style, preferences and dreams into a concept and then a reality.Newly redesigned website at: www.lewisbuilder.comNew address: 3706 The Barnyard, Suite G-11, Carmel, CA 93923Contact: Lewis Builders (831) 758-6391 | Email: john@johnlewisgroup.comFor Media Interviews Contact: Marci Bracco Cain (831) 747-7455 or marci@chatterboxpublicrelations.comContact:Marci Bracco CainChatterbox PRSalinas, CA 93901(831) 747-7455marci@chatterboxpublicrelations.com