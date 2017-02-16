News By Tag
Golfers needed to support local charity
Golf Scramble to Benefit My Hope Bag, a Local Non-Profit Supporting the Breast Cancer Community
The tournament will take place Friday, May 5 at Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, 6425 E. Teton Circle in Mesa.The shotgun start begins at 7:30 a.m. Golfer check in begins at 6 a.m.
The four-person golf scramble is $100 per golfer and includes golfing, continental breakfast, lunch, and golf goodie bags. There will be a silent auction, raffle drawing, game prizes for golfers and more.
My Hope Bag is a local non-profit, 501(c)3. For more than five years, My Hope Bag has devoted its energy to passionately supporting the breast cancer community. Whether it's a hand-delivered bag of HOPE filled with local resources and other comforting items, regular communication, or emotional support, My Hope Bag is committed to making sure no one faces breast cancer alone.
For more information visit www.MyHopeBag.org.
