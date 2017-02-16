 
Industry News





PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert, Wednesday, February 22, 2017

PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, end of day for Wednesday for February 22, 2017 are:

Almost Never Films (HLWD): Last: 0.064, Change: 19.40%, Volume: 947.98k

Orbital Tracking Corp (TRKK): Last: 0.025, Change: 2.46%, Volume: 689.16k

Canarc Resource Corp (CRCUF): Last: 0.077, Change: -0.39%, Volume: 672.05k

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP): Last: 0.305, Change: -2.56%, Volume: 285.59k

XFIT Brands Inc (XFTB): Last: 0.12, Change: -11.11%, Volume: 162.21k

Canadian Zinc Corp (CZICF) Last: 0.20, Change: -5.88%, Volume: 126.08k

Dcb Financial Corp (DCBF) Last: 19.30, Change: 1.05%, Volume: 77.83k

Regen BioPharma Inc (RGBP) Last:0.051, Change: 2.20%, Volume: 50.64k

Brekford Corp (BFDI) Last: 0.102, Change: -4.58%, Volume: 45.75k

Accelerize Inc (ACLZ) Last: 0.4401, Change: 2.35%, Volume: 43.87k

View the most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at https://PennyPicks.com. Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.

About PennyPicks.com:


Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.

