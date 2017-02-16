News By Tag
Be Inspired by the 2017 Future Dream Home at the National Home Show
The building incorporates modular and panelized systems that are factory-built and shipped to the site for assembly. The precision of this process means less construction waste and a tighter, stronger and more cost-effective building.
The exterior of the Future Dream Home features Permacon Be On Stone and the new flush mount Trespa Pura natural fibre core siding, featuring an unparalleled UV stable and virtually maintenance free finish. Permacon Provence slab creates the look of natural stone pathways.
"Cut-away educational areas throughout the Future Dream Home showcase the building products and installation methods," says Upshall. "For the first time, the lighting is dimmed to provide soft lighting in the landscape and on the Future Dream Home to replicate an evening setting."
LUXURIOUS INTERIORS BY BEDFORD BROOKS DESIGN
When Bedford Brooks Design was asked to design the interior of the Future Dream Home, their challenge was to showcase the latest and greatest design elements seamlessly tied together to inspire visitors to the National Home Show with innovative and beautiful design while at the same time creating an impeccably designed home for a real-life family with a wish list including simplicity, function and Feng Shui design principles.
Perola's kitchen is a show stopper with its exotic African veneers, Brazilian stainless steel and Vicostone quartz slab counter-tops. The use of this new mixed media is taken to another level with the incredible craftsmanship by Perola. State-of-the-
The jaw-dropping interior features a finely curated selection of one-of-a kind custom furnishings and accessories from Carrocel. Custom drapery, bedding and pillows from Amazing Window Fashions provide the perfect accents to every room. On the technology front, Panasonic's latest innovations not only in the A/V arena, but also their amazing line-up of interior doors and closet organizers, will be showcased. Art from Jim Connelly brings the rooms to life. Benjamin Moore's "Shadow" palette is featured throughout.
The Future Dream Home team has sourced specific furniture pieces from the Furniture Bank that creative artist Jim Connelly has transformed using custom art and paint finishes. These repurposed pieces will be found throughout the home and will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Furniture Bank.
TRANQUIL ZEN GARDENS BY EDEN TREE DESIGN
The Future Dream Home has been designed around the lifestyle of the family who will eventually live in it. As a result, the Eden Tree Design team met with the future owners to bring their wish list to life. They wanted a Feng Shui or Zen garden to reflect their very balanced and simple lifestyle.
Miniature landscapes incorporate the traditional Zen practices of garden design. This is achieved by symbolic representation of mountains in the use of stone boulders, ripples of water in the use of raked gravel beds, organic runs of river stone resemble river beds, bonsai plantings represent large trees and moss plantings amongst the gravel as islands. The miniature landscape can be seen from several rooms in the home. The Zen rock garden can be used for mediation or Tai Chi.
The fire pit lounge area adjacent the Zen rock garden is a secondary area in the garden. This feature becomes a smaller circular area in the landscape with a round Corten fire bowl, circular seating, a custom curved bench and a curved Corten sculpture screen as a back drop.
The deck area has two access points from the main living area and is surrounded on three sides by the Future Dream Home's exterior walls creating a cozy courtyard featuring a round dining table, a round spa, a Bob Grillson barbecue that can be controlled from a smart phone as well as a green wall with an inset weather proof television.
FUTURE DREAM HOME:
The National Home Show is located at Toronto's Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.
Enercare Centre
100 Princes' Blvd.
Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
www.nationalhomeshow.com
HOURS:
Friday, Mar 10 10 am – 9 pm
Saturday, Mar 11 10 am – 9 pm
Sunday, Mar 12 10 am – 6 pm
Monday, Mar 13 10 am – 8 pm
Tuesday, Mar 14 10 am – 8 pm
Wednesday, Mar 15 10 am – 8 pm
Thursday, Mar 16 10 am – 9 pm
Friday, Mar 17 10 am – 9 pm
Saturday, Mar 18 10 am – 9 pm
Sunday, Mar 19 10 am – 5 pm
TICKETS:
Adults: $20.00
Seniors (65+): $16.00
Youth (13-17): $16.00
Children 12 and Under: FREE
2 Day Pass (all ages) $29.00
* Advance discounted ticket prices available until Thursday, March 9, 2017
