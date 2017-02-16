 
News By Tag
* Design
* Decor
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Be Inspired by the 2017 Future Dream Home at the National Home Show

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Design
* Decor
* Family

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Events

TORONTO - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Combining evolving technology with past traditions for a modern lifestyle, the 2017 Future Dream Home™ by Probuilt Design + Build, for the first time, is an actual design and build project for a Toronto client. The 2,700 square foot home will be built on location at the National Home Show presented by RE/MAX and co-located with Canada Blooms taking placeat Toronto's Enercare Centre, where it will be available for the public to tour from March 10-19, 2017 before being re-built on the homeowner's land. For additional information, please visit www.futuredreamhome.ca.

The building incorporates modular and panelized systems that are factory-built and shipped to the site for assembly. The precision of this process means less construction waste and a tighter, stronger and more cost-effective building.


The exterior of the Future Dream Home features Permacon Be On Stone and the new flush mount Trespa Pura natural fibre core siding, featuring an unparalleled UV stable and virtually maintenance free finish. Permacon Provence slab creates the look of natural stone pathways.

"Cut-away educational areas throughout the Future Dream Home showcase the building products and installation methods," says Upshall. "For the first time, the lighting is dimmed to provide soft lighting in the landscape and on the Future Dream Home to replicate an evening setting."

LUXURIOUS INTERIORS BY BEDFORD BROOKS DESIGN

When Bedford Brooks Design was asked to design the interior of the Future Dream Home, their challenge was to showcase the latest and greatest design elements seamlessly tied together to inspire visitors to the National Home Show with innovative and beautiful design while at the same time creating an impeccably designed home for a real-life family with a wish list including simplicity, function and Feng Shui design principles.

Perola's kitchen is a show stopper with its exotic African veneers, Brazilian stainless steel and Vicostone quartz slab counter-tops. The use of this new mixed media is taken to another level with the incredible craftsmanship by Perola. State-of-the-art appliances from Fisher and Paykel include the revolutionary DishDrawer™ Dishwasher, the latest technology induction cooktop and the CoolDrawer™, designed to change from a refrigerator to a freezer at the touch of a button.  Tessera has transformed Vicostone quartz into crafted tile mosaics in the foyer and powder room.

The jaw-dropping interior features a finely curated selection of one-of-a kind custom furnishings and accessories from Carrocel. Custom drapery, bedding and pillows from Amazing Window Fashions provide the perfect accents to every room. On the technology front, Panasonic's latest innovations not only in the A/V arena, but also their amazing line-up of interior doors and closet organizers, will be showcased. Art from Jim Connelly brings the rooms to life. Benjamin Moore's "Shadow" palette is featured throughout.

The Future Dream Home team has sourced specific furniture pieces from the Furniture Bank that creative artist Jim Connelly has transformed using custom art and paint finishes.  These repurposed pieces will be found throughout the home and will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Furniture Bank.

TRANQUIL ZEN GARDENS BY EDEN TREE DESIGN

The Future Dream Home has been designed around the lifestyle of the family who will eventually live in it. As a result, the Eden Tree Design team met with the future owners to bring their wish list to life. They wanted a Feng Shui or Zen garden to reflect their very balanced and simple lifestyle.

Miniature landscapes incorporate the traditional Zen practices of garden design.  This is achieved by symbolic representation of mountains in the use of stone boulders, ripples of water in the use of raked gravel beds, organic runs of river stone resemble river beds, bonsai plantings represent large trees and moss plantings amongst the gravel as islands.  The miniature landscape can be seen from several rooms in the home. The Zen rock garden can be used for mediation or Tai Chi.

The fire pit lounge area adjacent the Zen rock garden is a secondary area in the garden. This feature becomes a smaller circular area in the landscape with a round Corten fire bowl, circular seating, a custom curved bench and a curved Corten sculpture screen as a back drop.

The deck area has two access points from the main living area and is surrounded on three sides by the Future Dream Home's exterior walls creating a cozy courtyard featuring a round dining table, a round spa, a Bob Grillson barbecue that can be controlled from a smart phone as well as a green wall with an inset weather proof television.

FUTURE DREAM HOME:

The National Home Show is located at Toronto's Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.

Enercare Centre
100 Princes' Blvd.
Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

www.nationalhomeshow.com

HOURS:

Friday, Mar 10          10 am – 9 pm

Saturday, Mar 11          10 am – 9 pm

Sunday, Mar 12          10 am – 6 pm

Monday, Mar 13          10 am – 8 pm

Tuesday, Mar 14          10 am – 8 pm

Wednesday, Mar 15          10 am – 8 pm

Thursday, Mar 16          10 am – 9 pm

Friday, Mar 17          10 am – 9 pm

Saturday, Mar 18          10 am – 9 pm

Sunday, Mar 19          10 am – 5 pm

TICKETS:

Adults:          $20.00
Seniors (65+):          $16.00
Youth (13-17):          $16.00
Children 12 and Under:          FREE

2 Day Pass (all ages)          $29.00

* Advance discounted ticket prices available until Thursday, March 9, 2017


-30-

For additional information or interview requests, please contact:

FUTURE DREAM HOME PR:

Peter Ashworth | Ashworth Associates Inc. | 416-603-6005 | peter@ashworthassociates.com

NATIONAL HOME SHOW PR:

Lisa Raffaele | PUNCH Canada | Account Director | 647-837-1265 (tel:(647)%20837-1265) | Lisa@punchcanada.com

Contact
Peter Ashwortth
Ashworth Associates
***@ashworthassociates.com
End
Source:Probuilt Design + Build
Email:***@ashworthassociates.com Email Verified
Tags:Design, Decor, Family
Industry:Event
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ashworth Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share